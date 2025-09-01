Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Juscha's avatar
Juscha
8d

So grateful you are finding, covering, and exposing this information - as far as I can tell you are one of the very few aware of this level of surveillance. Some years ago I came across a DARPA and IEEE sponsored program/research/paper in collaboration with Berkeley Un., MIT, and others, titled ‘The Swarm at the Edge of the Cloud’. It outlined the release of TRILLIONS of smart sensing devices into the natural world, with THOUSANDS of these sensors IN and ON each person on the planet, by the year 2020.

These sensors are to interact with each other forming ‘swarms’, and with our own personal devices - our phones, Fitbits, etc. and then send the information and data harvested from us and from the world around us, to the ‘Cloud’, and thus, now, to the massive AI infrastructure program taking shape under Trump and the intelligence network of 3 letter agencies.

I was an activist at the time, trying to expose chemtrails and their use in modifying weather and climate, not to mitigate climate change, but to accelerate it so as to cause the same fear and panic as was done with the plandemic and 911 - And this, of course, was done (as you know) so that we will welcome their One World Governance solution to save us from whatever catastrophe is at hand.

My life fell apart completely (due to targeting I now believe), and so I lost track of this document in my struggle to survive and find a way forward in this brave new world. Maybe you, with your following, can include this info in your series on the topic of surveillance, as I think it is very much related to the horrifying technology discussed in Policy Horizons Canada’s document ‘Exploring Biodigital Convergence’, as well as the Digital Twin and Sentient World Simulation technology being deployed by various military agencies…

Here’s the link to that DARPA doc:

https://ptolemy.berkeley.edu/projects/chess/pubs/1066/LeeEtAl_TerraSwarm_DesignAndTest.pdf

Wishing you the best. And so very glad you’re back :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cheeky Gesturton's avatar
Cheeky Gesturton
8d

Thank you for digging and passing along the results of your research.

Rev. 11:18

Tough times ahead.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 unshadowed
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture