There is an active effort to modify the substrate of life on our planet: to recolonize the very soil on the surface of the Earth with genetically engineered microbes. Millions of acres of U.S. farmland have already been inoculated with with genetically modified microbes, replacing the ecosystem’s natural microbiome. Containment is impossible, and remediation is completely unexplored.

This “GM microbiome” (or GM soil) merits discussion, yet is difficult to envision because it exists largely outside of our perception. If a company anywhere in the world undertook an effort to "replace the microbiome in humans with genetically modified bacteria,” there would be (and should be!) resistance, no matter how altruistically their claims were dressed.

And yet, this precisely is just part of what is happening as the soil itself is re-formatted from a natural ecosystem into a patent-pending, CRISPR-modified, nitrogen-fixing, Roundup-spittin’ machine — with consideration given neither to crops nor consumer.

Let’s talk about it.

Well Backed

This ecocidal endeavor is one of the primary pillars of the WEF's efforts around food under the guise of "Regenerative Agriculture," and it is being pitched as "a path away from terrible chemical fertilizers." Instead of working to undo the damage of modern petrochemical farming by encouraging (and subsidizing) a deployment of real regenerative methods and permaculture systems thinking, the WEF seeks to 'fail forward' into genetically engineering the web of life itself.

This is worth noting because over the years, it's become clear that with such backers, agendas are executed whether or not they are economically viable.

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock ($10+ trillion under management), recently became the new acting chairman for the WEF, remarking:

The world is more fragmented and complex than ever, but the need for a platform that brings together business, government, and civil society has never been greater. We believe the Forum can serve as a unique catalyst for cooperation, one that fosters trust, identifies shared goals, and turns dialogue into action.

Only those "shared goals" are not YOUR goals. They are the goals of the technocrats who seek to sever our connection to God and corrupt His creation.

And they are deploying those tens of trillions of dollars to achieve those goals. As a more visible example, the "fake meat" space has been a brutal market to break into, but no matter! When one company runs out of money, its technology is rolled up and sold (often with many of its people) to the next startup company trying to make fake meat—of which there is an endless supply, because there is an infinite supply of investment. Many billions of dollars have disappeared down that bioreactor — because one of those “shared goals” is to replace animal agriculture.

Indeed, another of those goals is to completely re-format and re-write the biosphere on this planet.

And here's how they're going to do it.

GE Microbes: Cells as Factories

You may have noticed folks like Klaus Schwab and Peter Thiel talk a lot about biology. This group believes that life is something to be hacked and controlled. In the words of Shyam Sankar, Chairman of the Ginkgo’s board (and former CTO of Palantir):

The mission of Gingko is to make biology easier to engineer. And if you kind of squint at it, you can think of a cell as a computer, you know? You put in code, and you get out product. It is the future of manufacturing, where you can program a cell, provide it with feedstock like sugar water, and get a product out of it.

It is this reductionist way of thinking — that the amazingly intricate (and still poorly understood!) web of life in Earth’s soil is nothing more than an empty factory floor for us to populate with our own microbial machines — that informs statements like Gingko’s CEO’s comment that US farmland will soon be manufacturing something much more than food:

But what exactly will these cells-as-factories be doing?

“Always-On” Nitrogen Fixing

One of the safest sounding examples of GE microbes, and certainly the example invariably given by the industry, is Pivot Bio’s product “Proven” (named with no shortage of irony given the complete lack of understanding of how their gene edits work or the long-term ramifications of unleashing this engineered form of life into our ecosystems).

“Proven” is a genetically modified nitrogen-fixing microbe created by slicing out two genes: one for fixing nitrogen, and the other that normally down-regulates nitrogen fixation when the soil is already sufficiently rich. In Pivot’s own studies, they admit they had no idea what would happen; the resulting GE microbe would either not fix nitrogen at all, or—and this is what happened—it would fix nitrogen without stopping even when the soil was already rich.

If this seems similar to pharmaceutical companies’ processes—concocting random molecules and seeing what effect it might have on biology, then marketing it as a drug for that effect … until the “side effects” are determined and the compound is pulled, making way for a new one—that’s because it is. Only this new “product” can’t be recalled. The deployment of GE microbes is neither principled nor informed. It is akin to children gaining access to the laboratory of God, or the sorcerer’s apprentice wielding his master’s staff wildly.

Despite not having any idea why their “product” works (and because there is practically zero regulatory framework for biologicals), Proven has been applied to 15+ million acres.

That’s an area larger than Greece — nearly 2% of US farmland. And it’s irreversible.

These organisms live and reproduce, with no studies on longevity, fixing nitrogen, with the governor on “too much nitrogen” completely removed. What could go wrong?

Stunningly, there are less innocuous examples. Consider Vestaron’s Spear: a microbe engineered to create spider venom peptides as an insecticide. This product was approved for use by the EU under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) on July 22, 2025. Genetically engineered microbes that produce spider venom are being introduced today into soils growing tomatoes in Greece, Italy, and Portugal.

Scale & Risks

An application of GE microbes releases about 3 trillion organisms per half-acre.

Such a number is difficult to envision (particularly when the cells are invisible to the naked eye), but by way of comparison, 3 trillion corn plants are grown each year in the entire US. Soil is naturally teeming with life but — like any ecosystem — it thrives on diversity and an intricate balance of all sorts of different organisms. To shove trillions of identical GE bacteria per acre into the root zone is using a firehose to water your orchid. Worse, just as monoculture agriculture sacrificed a rich biodiversity of plants with rows, this repeats that same mistake at the microbiome level: a clone army of engineered microbes suffocates out the web of life that provides crop resilience and ecological stability.

It is fair to say there are some risks that have not been addressed in the rush to deploy these microbes.

Horizontal Gene Transfer

Unlike plants and animals, microbes share genetic material, allowing for Horizontal gene transfer. This means genetic modifications released inside engineered microbes can move into other species.

As an example, tan spot fungus disease of wheat causes yield losses of up to 50 percent but was not a significant problem prior to 1941. However, a naturally occurring transfer of a single gene from the fungus Pheosphaeria nodorum to its relative Pyrenophora triticirepentis happened around this time, transforming P. tritici-repentis from a neutral member of the microbiome to an aggressive pathogen that causes tan spot disease. The pathogenic strain spread rapidly to become a worldwide issue within ten years and remains a serious challenge for wheat agriculture.

When an organism is engineered to do something that nature has not designed it to do—and when that ability may spread to other microbes via horizontal gene transfer—we simply do not know enough to meaningfully assess the possible ecological ramifications.

Novel Pathogens

It is entirely possible that a GE microbe (or another microbe unintentionally altered via horizontal gene transfer) becomes a pathogen. Some organisms already used in AgBiotech such as Pseudomonas and Ochrobactrum are already pathogenic, and modifying them could create new variations that are even more threatening to animals and humans.

This is particularly troubling in light of the following…

Antibiotic Resistance

Scientists tend to add genes to these microbes to code for resistance to antibiotics as a “marker,” allowing the GE organisms to be distinguished from natural ones.

Stated another way: we are releasing novel microbes, genetically altered in ways we don’t understand, engineered to resist antibiotics, persisting for unknown duration, and able to horizontally transfer these genes to other microbes. From a biosecurity and ecological standpoint, this is a ticking time bomb.

A report from Friends of the Earth on the risks of GE microbes also mentions that these microbes are being applied to the very same farms that have been using toxic pesticides for years, causing farmers to be among the most cancer-ridden and immunocompromised groups. The application of antibiotic-resistant GE microbes by farmers who are more likely to have medically suppressed immune systems is, if I may, just madness. I’m not going to find a delicate euphemism here. It’s a catastrophic lapse in judgment.

Downstream Contamination: Gut Colonization

Microbes don’t just stay in the soil. These GE microbes (or others affected through horizontal gene transfer) can hitch a ride on or even be absorbed into plant tissue. When these crops are then eaten, there is a real possibility that the GE microbes are introduced into our gut microbiome.

Science is only beginning to understand the importance of our gut microbiome on our health (and even our cognition), but it can already be said that introducing microbes with antibiotic resistance and novel metabolic functions is a simply terrible idea. Horizontal gene transfer can happen there, genetically altering the bacteria in your body. Introducing engineered traits into this ecosystem could trigger inflammation, immune responses, or long-term health effects that are difficult to trace back to their microbial origin.

We take probiotics or eat fermented foods to re-populate our gut with good bacteria, because it is entirely possible for ingested microbes to colonize. This is just as true with the GE microbes. So this agenda doesn’t just alter the soil, it alters us.

More on this in Part Three.

Summary

The soil is being rendered into a programmable substrate—their “factory floor”—with no oversight and no “Undo” button. Genetically engineered microbes are being deployed at planetary scale, designed not for a single season but to persist, permanently altering ecosystems, and possibly even altering us.

What we are witnessing is not innovation, it is an invasion. It is a coup against the biological integrity of Earth.

And the system knows it. That’s why it is rushing through a liability shield through legislatures, precluding our ability to hold accountable those who commit the crime. We’ll explore that in Part Two.

And in Part Three of this piece, we’ll look more deeply at Ginkgo Bioworks, their deep ties to WEF/Palantir/ARPA, and how these microbes are a critical component of the global bio-surveillance grid, data-gathering sentinels designed to turn the soil, the crops, your gut, and your wastewater into data streams for a beastly AI system.

