Sometimes, the mask slips, and rather than a plan or agenda, we glimpse the story that the empire tells itself. Here, I believe, is such a moment:

“We cannot have [AI] parity. Our adversaries do not have our moral compunction. If it’s even, they will take advantage of our niceness, kindness, our desire to be at home … in our peaceful environments. And they need to wake up scared, and go to bed scared. ... Safe means THE OTHER person is scared.” —Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir, Reagan National Defense Forum, December 2024

With his words, Karp inadvertently reveals not a business plan for Palantir’s “all-seeing eye,” or a defense doctrine. When a tech CEO utters these words, he gives voice directly to a psychosis. He first claims all goodness, all morality, then proceeds to pin all the darkness on “the other,” pointing frantically outwards—classic shadow projection.

What's more, as he describes a strategy of domination-through-fear, the audience is unfazed. He is met with neither derision nor discomfort, merely a bunch of officials and dignitaries nodding along to this vision of “peace” defined by total worldwide intimidation. His moral schema feels comfortable to anyone who has learned to mistake control for safety.

Karp's wild-eyed hand-waving is truly a gift: a rare glimpse at the raw, real, collective psychosis at the heart of the technocratic transformation of society. It’s not debt-based money or Rockefeller-funded “medicine” or any other symptom that is the root of the problem. It is this fundamentally flawed worldview, straight up to the top of the empire, reinforced by fear—LOTS of fear, kept in fresh and abundant supply.

Mattias Desmet termed this a mass formation: a kind of group hypnosis that emerges when fear and anxiety run rampant, and people find relief in abandoning their own discernment and clinging to a narrative—any narrative (social distancing! total AI surveillance! technocratic transhumanism!). In such a state, Desmet writes, totalitarianism is inevitable, and “people become radically intolerant of dissonant voices… because those voices threaten to WAKE THEM UP.”

We heard a lot about “mass formation psychosis” during COVID, but fewer people appreciated Desmet’s central point: that it results from the belief that reality is a fixed, objective thing; that “we are the good guy,” and the world “out there” must be conquered and controlled. And yet, as we roll towards technocracy—the only possible terminus of a collective trying desperately to control a mechanistic reality and “the other”—something funny is happening. The harder humanity grasps at reality, the more slippery it seems to become, and the stronger the indications that things are less solid than we might think. It’s as if the world is starting to shimmer, like a dream you’re trying to hold onto after waking.

Life is but a dream…

Seeing this, one must ask: what if reality isn't a deterministic bunch of physical processes, but a fluid, malleable experience we are all sharing? Could this be “the big secret” at the top of the pyramid, within secret societies, or deep in the Vatican's catacombs? Do the “elites” broadcast their intentions via predictive programming not because of some poorly understood karmic law, but because they are seeding our collective unconscious with the blueprint for tomorrow’s reality?

This is the secret that’s always been hidden in plain sight. The one encoded in innumerable wisdom traditions, whispered by mystics and sages (including Jesus), and teased by quantum physics. It is discernible in symbols, rituals, and the architecture of the control system. Reality is not fixed. It is shaped, shared, subjective. And those who know this—truly know it—don’t just build weapons. They construct narratives in our collective psyche. They build the dream.

But as these forces continue to push that dream towards a nightmare, there is a rising awareness that something is amiss. Much as one can be roused to lucidity in order to end a worsening nightmare, something is evolving within the “truth movement.” Our most brilliant and prescient investigators, journalists, and whistleblowers have illuminated a corruption so complete, so perfect, that there seem to be only two possible paths: one can fall into another mass formation, constantly looking at what “the other” is doing to us, or we can see that encoded in this perfect evil is the opportunity for humanity to re-awaken to the fact that we are the authors of reality, to become again conscious of who we are.

Increasingly, that’s what I'm sensing in this moment: more than a war, or a crisis, it is, in fact, a chance to awaken in the dream. As for what that means for our future, it may be too early to say. But I'm glad you're here with me in it.

“They need to wake up scared!”

Or maybe simply—They need to wake up. And remember: we’re dreaming...

I very much welcome your thoughts — comment below. 🙏