Doug Frisbie
Jul 5

I’m edging toward that same thesis. Consciousness creates our reality. Our collective thoughts/feelings create our environment, which has increasing detail as more minds come to accept the building consensus. The anti-humanity critters are doing everything they can to control and guide our thoughts. Stop thinking their way!

EmEm33
Jul 5

We have to create our own reality, full of love, compassion, beauty, dance, and music that is uplifting…and we need to keep living. Do not allow ourselves to dwell in lower frequencies, it is a choice to wake up each day and be grateful for what we have and find gratitude whenever possible. Build our communities and do not give in or give up. Tap into - the Source/Creator/God, within each of us. We are all connected…we are all part of the one. So grateful to be reading your post Christian. As always, you make a lot of sense.

