Debra Ann Penner
Aug 28

Each posting is so relevant to life on earth Christian. Your understanding is God’s direction and not mans. Keep it up. Glad your back, missed you.

Jared Fehr
Aug 28

I guess they ‘need’ to expand, because they already own all the land, seed patents, pesticides, and largely manipulate and control peoples diets, which in so doing, they’ve already made most people sick.

So now they have another global problem of their own making to solve and profit from.

These endless feedback loops of cause and effect just keep expanding.

We are being treated as the new monoculture crop.

Just as we have ‘Round-up Ready’ crops - crops that have been genetically modified so they can be liberally doused in an otherwise lethal chemical - so to is the human population being treated.

This could lead us down a tremendously dark road: one where you ‘need this new and improved microbe, or you will die because ‘X’ has been released on the human race.’

It’s a great and diabolical way for them to execute final control and ownership over the entire world population.

Pretty hard to refuse microbes dwelling within us, unlike rejecting mRNA.

It like they’ve taken a fresh angle; ‘if we can’t manipulate and change you with mRNA, we will simply change the very species that dwells completely within you.’

Yet, it would be considered an extremely dangerous crime if I were to attempt some kind of isolation of a bacteria like streptomycete from a compost pile. And here they are changing the very genetic makeup of those microbes that in total symbiosis, protect us and everything around us. The sheer volume and diversity of natural microbes is what protects us from a single bad one being able to make progress (and make us sick).

This field of research is Pandora’s box for the planet.

