They can automatically shut off your water after just 50 liters (13 gallons) per day ... or any arbitrary amount they decide.



In Colorado, smart meters are already detecting and fining people for watering on the “wrong day." Munich is hitting gardeners with €50,000 fines. Ireland and France have "garden hose bans."



This is the UN’s “Global Water Bankruptcy” in action: enforced limits coming straight for victory gardens as the technocracy seizes control over food, water, and energy in their staged “Poly-Crisis.”



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UN’s “Global Water Bankruptcy”:



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Every Last Drop UNSHADOWED (IAF) · Jul 17 In my last post, we explored the UN’s declaration of “Global Water Bankruptcy,” a permanent crisis condition requiring top-down monitoring of and enforceable limits on water usage, and a restructuring of water rights. Read full story

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