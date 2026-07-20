UNSHADOWED (IAF)

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SpudLink's avatar
SpudLink
6dEdited

We must all conserve our water by giving it to the Techno Bros and their Data Centers, as they drive everyone's electricity prices through the roof!

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Eternitybound's avatar
Eternitybound
7d

Thanks so much💜

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