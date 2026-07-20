Remote Water Shutoffs: How They'll Kill Victory Gardens
Your garden has been deemed "non-essential."
They can automatically shut off your water after just 50 liters (13 gallons) per day ... or any arbitrary amount they decide.
In Colorado, smart meters are already detecting and fining people for watering on the “wrong day." Munich is hitting gardeners with €50,000 fines. Ireland and France have "garden hose bans."
This is the UN’s “Global Water Bankruptcy” in action: enforced limits coming straight for victory gardens as the technocracy seizes control over food, water, and energy in their staged “Poly-Crisis.”
Spread the word.
UN’s “Global Water Bankruptcy”:
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We must all conserve our water by giving it to the Techno Bros and their Data Centers, as they drive everyone's electricity prices through the roof!
Thanks so much💜