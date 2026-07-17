UNSHADOWED (IAF)

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Markker's avatar
Markker
Jul 17

UK here. I'm getting texts on behalf of water company to replace existing meter inside my home for a SMART one. I've just watched promotional video, about saving water, being able to locate leaks quicker, all sounds marvellous. Installation consists of replacing meter, affixing a receiver/antennae on roof, access to electricity - meter uses 7w per day, around £20 per annum, the installer said, not charged to customer??? Using customer electricity so how does that work? I certainly don't get these carbon taxes/credits, supposed offsetting/tokenisation business. I don't think majority do so not many comments. Obviously, being able to shut off someone's power or water is worrying, if rationed, but from a privacy point of view, your personal habits, like bed time, how many baths or showers you take, washing loads, or vacations, will, or could easily be known.

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Sounds Like Nonsense's avatar
Sounds Like Nonsense
Jul 17Edited

They were looking for an enemy to unite humanity. They made us the enemy.

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The Common Enemy of Humanity is Man

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We came up with the idea of pollution, global warming, 💦 water shortages, famine and the like will fit the bill.

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They made us the enemy of the world

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🟥 🎥 MEGA UK COLUMN SANDI ADAMS

https://mega.nz/folder/AjNhgAaS#DQY4aheCIRgLOQ-wf4jF1Q

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