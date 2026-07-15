UNSHADOWED (IAF)

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
4d

I appreciate this writing and its information!

I'm angered by their plans, but not surprised.

It seems to me that the data centers, besides what they tell us they're for, are being used to steal our water, causing drought, low supply, rising water bills, etc....

All in all, they wish to leave us with little but the clothes on our backs so that we become slaves to them.

WHO DIED AND MADE THESE CREATURES KINGS??!!!

Thank you!

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Lulita.'s avatar
Lulita.
4d

Thank you Christian, the AI data ceneters will be /are preferred before human lives or property so what is the end game? Depopulate the planet for who? what? God help us.

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