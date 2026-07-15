In 2005 the CEO of (WEF partner) Nestlé famously announced that water was not a human right.

Having announced their intentions, the technocrats set about crafting a crisis narrative to take control of this precious resource.

This year—not coincidentally coinciding with the UN/WEF announcements that we were entering a food crisis and must adopt genetically engineered crops—that crisis rhetoric was amped up to 11.

In a January 2026 report, the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health (UNU-INWEH) declared “Global Water Bankruptcy.” Far worse than a mere water crisis, “water bankruptcy” describes a persistent post-crisis state wherein long-term human withdrawals from surface and groundwater exceed inflows, causing “effectively irreversible degradation” of water capital.

The term “bankruptcy” itself telegraphs their intention to seize it all, framing society as insolvent and taking our water into receivership so that technocrats can step in control the resource.

The UNU-INWEH, naturally, was quite thrilled, calling the need for a form of global “bankruptcy management” governance an “opportunity that cannot be overlooked” [PDF, p6] They quite openly salivate at a chance to codify their temporary crisis measures into permanent technocratic oversight of this lasting condition. Specifically, they cite a need for:

Transparent [monitoring and] accounting of and enforceable limits on water use ,

protection of “water-related natural capital,”

equity-focused transitions that protect vulnerable groups (smallholders, women, Indigenous communities, low-income populations),

and a rebalancing of demand, restructuring of rights, and reorienting of infrastructure, technology, finance, and trade.

Let’s look at each.

Every Last Drop

Though “transparent water accounting” is a key requirement set out by the report—centralized tracking of every last drop, explicitly described as integrating satellite observation and metering with AI modeling—yet nothing is said about who owns the data, or who defines “safe” levels of depletion. It is just understood that a surveillance infrastructure is needed for effective resource rationing.

The “enforceable limits” imply new layers of bureaucracy created to cap, permit, and restrict water use. Independent farmers, homesteaders, and rural communities are likely to be squeezed while corporate ag—and data centers—get exemptions or can purchase offsets.

“Protection of water-related natural capital” — which they defined as aquifers, wetlands, rivers, glaciers — justifies new restrictions on private land use. It charts a new approach for setting aside more land and water for the 30x30 formally adopted at COP15 in 2022, in which 30% of the land and water will be set aside for “rewilding.”

“Rebalancing demand, restructuring rights” is clearly explicitly calling to overhaul property rights and redraw the map of access to water resources. This is the core of the technocratic takeover: water moves from a local/sovereign resource to something tokenized and managed by unelected NGOs and supernational frameworks, aligning with the UN SDGs and decarbonization agenda.

You thought you had water rights on your farmland? You don’t want to give up your creek? Well, then, you’re a racist, getting in the way of “equity-focused transitions” to protect “vulnerable groups”…

… but the Data Centers?!

Why now? The report is quick to blame agriculture, overpopulation, and “human withdrawals.” It’s your fault. But it is stunningly silent on the behemoth demands of the technocrats’ data centers, which are of course needed to run the surveillance and limits on private citizens.

Lawrence Berkeley National Lab estimates that less than one third of data center owners in the US measure their water consumption. They simply don’t want to know. So much for transparent accounting! According to AIDataCenterMap.org’s 2026 AI Data Center Ecology Report by Hakeem Anwar, hyperscalers like Google are reporting water usage using estimates derived by proprietary black-box methods, precluding third-party verification.

The hypocrisy is absolutely stunning under the greenwashed veneer of social and environmental justice.

Bottom Line

This “Global Water Bankruptcy” is a hostile takeover of water by the technocrats using the same script they are running on food and energy: create scarcity, centralize control, and prioritize their own infrastructure. The new surveillance and limitations on water will be used to force farmers into using the “precision irrigation” and crops genetically engineered to be “climate resilient.”

Notably missing from the report are any actual, decentralized solutions. Rainwater harvesting for private use can be hugely impactful. Increasing the amount of organic matter in soil can dramatically improve water holding capacity, improving resilience of farms and even obviating the need for irrigation. If farm resilience was really a priority, as they claim, these regenerative methods would be incentivized — not a global water usage surveillance system that requires extremely thirsty data centers.

The true priority is control.

What Can Be Done?

Spread the word — share this post on social media and farming/homesteading groups. The more people who understand the true agenda, the more difficult it is to implement. Share Understand and document water rights now — get formal documentation of your water rights now, before “bankruptcy management” frameworks restrict/obscure them. Build personal resilience — collecting rainfall from even a small rooftop can quickly fill a meaningful buffer for home or garden use. (Rain is also infused with nitrogen, great for plants, and has none of the dissolved solids or chemicals found in tap water..!) Get loud — demand answers as to why data centers get exemptions while families face new metering and limits. Support independent voices — Amplify researchers, farmers, and outlets exposing these agendas (like AIDataCenterMap.org). Help starve their propaganda of airtime, and ensure it doesn’t go unchallenged.

Reject the technocrats’ bid for control of our food and water. Sovereign ownership of these resources at the local level IS a human right, and we must defend it.

I very much welcome your thoughts — comment below. 🙏