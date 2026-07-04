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The WinePress's avatar
The WinePress
21h

Fink The Fink also revealed a few months ago that this is the real purpose for these datacenters, to process all these tokens at once; and on top of that, he says the trillions of dollars needed to build them will come from private savings accounts, retirement and pension funds.

https://thewinepress.substack.com/p/tokenization-blackrock-and-brookfield

https://thewinepress.substack.com/p/larry-fink-admits-trillions-of-dollars

Thanks again for your hard work, Christian!

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John Newell's avatar
John Newell
21h

How would "currency" be a real world asset? The USD is a currency, but it is not money, and is certainly not an asset; its value literally becomes worth less every day. Gold, silver, guns, ammo, land, tractors (not John Deere) and food animals, those are all real world assets. I only keep enough currency around to meet short term liabilities. Maybe I've got my definition of currency and or asset wrong.

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