Rather than a generic ‘Happy 4th’ post, I wanted to share what came up today while sitting with my boys discussing the Declaration of Independence and what was really happening in 1776. By then, Kings had gone from declaring themselves gods, to claiming only to be “ordained by God,” to just “the sovereign, so pay your taxes and don’t ask questions.”

Then this idea -- that all men are created equal -- informed a push back against distant, centralized control. Against inherited titles and royal bloodlines. They fought for independence and tried to build a better system where sovereignty rests with the individual, not the throne.

It worked...for a time. But centralized power re-emerged through central banks and fiat currency. After the early attempts via the Banks of the United States, the Fed was born in 1913. People still got to vote and feel free, but the power to create money once again sat with a small group. Control simply migrated to a new chokepoint.

We stand now at another inflection point, where the architecture of control is again shifting deeper. As people catch on to the debt-based monetary system (and it collapses under its own weight), a rush to tokenized assets is underway.

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock and Chair of the WEF, said just days ago:

“We’re not spending enough time talking about how quickly we’re going to tokenize every financial asset and the opportunity. We’re going to have a digital wallet and moving ETFs and other things to a digital wallet. And I think that’s going to happen worldwide very rapidly ... It will be changing the technology around the plumbing of finance.”

“Upgrade!” they call it. Put every real-world asset (RWA) on digital rails. “Half the world already has a digital wallet on their phone,” they wave their hands, muttering about “progress” and “unlocking liquidity” through their plumbing upgrade. They speak to the efficiency of real-time settlement and fractional ownership. But what remains unsaid is that as they move reality itself onto this new digital substrate, control is once again re-centralized at a deeper level. The platform becomes the new sovereign. [For a deeper dive into tokenization, see my recent report: The Tokenization Trap.]

The charts displaying growth of tokenized RWAs -- the ones Larry Fink says we should accelerate -- are fundamentally progress bars for the enslavement of humanity. Of course Larry Fink, from his position, wants to accelerate towards technofeudalism. Those who control the tokens -- when they expire, where they can be redeemed, and who is allowed to do so -- become the controllers of reality. These RWAs are far more encompassing than currency: grains, precious metals, farmland, art, even forests and nature itself all are rapidly being tokenized. You can own a token for almost anything … as long as you play by their rules:

It’s the same game, just a fresh abstraction layer -- and a global one:

Kings → Sovereign State → Central Bank → Tokenized Platform

Power doesn’t disappear, it just migrates deeper. The founding fathers understood that tendency. That’s why they obsessed over checks and balances and stressed the importance of an informed population (”A republic if you can keep it!”). Those firewalls worked for a time. They also demonstrated that decentralization is the answer to this tendency.

The same is true 250 years later, on this July 4th: build parallel systems. Hold real world assets, currency, food, energy, community outside the system whenever possible. And, critically, gain and share an understanding of these new chokepoints, both to avoid capture, and to educate others and the next generation.

The stakes are certainly different this time. When reality is so thoroughly controlled and surveilled, it takes more than a declaration of independence (and certainly misguided attempts at armed revolution would fail and only further empower the system).

This time, an ontological re-alignment is needed. Their attempt to gain control is so complete, so perfect, that it becomes the ultimate reminder: reality is not mechanistic, not something to be tracked, measured, and controlled. It is a participative realm, created and sustained by God, the true Sovereign. Aligning with Him and remembering this truth is how we win. And their ontological failure is precisely why their war on creation will ultimately fail.

Happy Independence Day.

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