There is one truth the Empire fears more than any other — the one they have spent trillions and centuries trying to keep buried: reality is not solid. It is not the fixed, mechanical machine they have trained us to accept. It is participatory, co-created, a massively reinforced shared dream we are all authoring together.

This is their ultimate vulnerability. And it is precisely why everything is collapsing.

In the first two pieces in this series we looked at the OmniCrisis—the perfect, simultaneous collapse across every domain that feels too orchestrated to be accidental—and then at the Collapse of Meaning, how the symbolic interface between consciousness and creation is being systematically hollowed out. Those posts named the symptoms. This one is the mechanism itself. If Ice Age Farmer mapped the external signals of collapse, UNSHADOWED traces the internal architecture behind them.

For months I’ve held this chapter back. It sits at the absolute core of the book I’m writing and releasing. It felt too foundational, too vulnerable. But the deeper I’ve lived with the principle, the clearer it has become that the only way to speak about lucidity is to practice it.

So here it is—an inductive proof that reality is not the fixed, solid machine the dying worldview insists upon. It is participatory, co-created, a massively reinforced shared dream we are all authoring together.

Our experience of reality is of something “out there”: solid, undeniable, and inescapable. We are born into it, and parents and society quickly begin the task of telling us just how dangerously solid it is: stoves are hot, knives are sharp, gravity can be fatal.

And yet, even as far back as Plato, thinkers have warned us about trusting this notion. “How,” he asked, “can you prove whether at this moment we are sleeping, and all our thoughts are a dream; or whether we are awake, and talking to one another in the waking state?” The question cuts right to the heart of our experience.

Two thousand years later, as mechanistic science ushered in the enlightenment, animism was declared dead. The forest was now devoid of its spirits, and the river no longer whispered secrets. An enchanted, magical world wilted under the stranglehold of mechanism to give way to a machine, inert, and thoroughly quantifiable. The forest yielded timber. The river provided hydraulics.

Descartes echoed Plato’s question, asserting in his 1641 Meditations, “There are no certain indications by which we may clearly distinguish wakefulness from sleep.” Cogito ergo somniem… The cultural tide was clear: the calcification of reality continued.

If ancient philosophy planted the seeds of suspicion with Plato’s question, modern science has cultivated them into full bloom. Nobel prize-winning physicist Max Planck declared consciousness to be primary, and matter derivative. Quantum physics demonstrated that the act of observation itself alters what is observed, as if reality waits for us to look before deciding what it will be.

David Bohm went further, describing a universe that flowed from an “implicate order” in every part contains the whole, much like a hologram.

As much as the empire wants to keep us entrained in the mechanistic reality they have conquered, the cracks in the mechanistic worldview are everywhere. There are many indications that this solidity is an illusion, that our experience is not at all objective, but rather participatory.

By participatory, I mean that reality is not a fixed thing, separate from us, but an experience we co-author. It is, in a very real and fundamental way, a function of our beliefs, culture, emotions, and language.

To understand how reality might work as a mass shared dream, let us move inductively through dreams at different scales of participation, beginning with a solitary dreamer, then small groups in altered states of consciousness, and finally consensus reality itself.

Base Case: Dreams (N = 1)

Each night, we effortlessly explore other realities. While we are experiencing them, our dreams feel just as real, just as solid, as our waking life. This is true in spite of the fact that they often contain absurd, irrational, or impossible elements.

To dream is a familiar experience, yet one that is poorly understood. In a dream, almost all that we experience is a projection of our own psyche. As Jung put it:

“This whole creation is essentially subjective, and the dream is the theater where the dreamer is at once scene, actor, prompter, stage manager, author, audience, and critic.” — Carl Jung

Dream reality is by nature ephemeral: when one looks away from an object or character and then returns, it may have changed completely. With your glance, you author the next moment.

In some dreams, the experience changes in ways that alert the dreamer to the fact that they are dreaming. It may become so absurd—like flying, animals speaking, or becoming an inanimate object—or so scary that something happens in the dreamer. Sometimes, this means waking up from sleep. But other times, the dreamer will awaken in the dream, becoming lucid. Once lucid, the dreamer may gain some level of volitional control over that reality, changing locations or summoning objects or people.

As a dreamer becomes lucid, she relaxes: the snake is defanged, the monster loses his teeth, the fall becomes flight, and the dreamer steps into authorship.

The nightmare is only scary until one becomes lucid.

Dreams often speak in languages the dreamer doesn’t know, take place in locations never seen, or reveal events that have not yet happened. Even those committed to a mechanistic worldview may concede that dreams offer a window into the subconscious, if not the collective unconscious.

In rare cases, two dreamers seem to meet, sharing experiences or communicating across sleep. Experiments like REMspace—where lucid dreamers “chatted” via tech-tracked brain waves, one repeating a server-stored random word in a dream, the second receiving it minutes later—suggest that even solo dreaming is not personal, but relational. As founder Michael Raduga noted, “Yesterday, communicating in dreams seemed like science fiction. Tomorrow, it will be so common we won’t be able to imagine our lives without this technology.”

Now, what happens when we scale the dream up to more than one dreamer—when two or three nodes begin to author the same scene together?

Inductive Case: Mutual Hypnosis (N = 2,3)

Matthew and Sarah lay in the basement psych lab in 1960s California. They take turns putting each other into deeper and deeper hypnosis until the fluorescent lights and humming tape recorder begin to dissolve.

They open their eyes and find themselves standing on sand that wasn’t there a moment ago. At first, they have no bodies. Matthew looks down: nothing. Then, slowly, an arm, a hand, and fingers slowly materialize. Sarah glances left: nothing. Then, the empty space shimmers, and a beach appears. Gentle waves crest and fall under a warm sun in a sky with soft clouds.

They speak about the beach and clouds, and excitedly share observations about this new place, which did not exist only seconds before.

To the experimenter observing, they have simply gone quiet, laying catatonic.

But in their experience, an entire new world has been born from their shared attention.

The experiment was repeated. The second time, the beach appears more quickly, as if it were remembered, practiced. On one visit, Sarah discovers a cave near the beach. Matthew tensed up, insisting that it was a private area, and she was not to enter.

With each visit, they created different settings and characters in this “micro-reality,” becoming more skilled with each visit.

Then, after one session, Matthew declared he would no longer participate. “I didn’t want to come back this time,” he says, shaken.

The experiments are discontinued.

Months later, Sarah was hypnotized for an unrelated study. She found herself in their old realm--alone.

She walks the familiar beach, locates the cave, and steps towards it.

A figure materializes—neither Matthew nor Sarah’s creation, but a guardian character shaped by Matthew’s earlier intention. “I cannot let you in here without Matthew.”

* * *

The two students in Dr. Charles Tart’s mutual hypnosis studies had, through repeatedly taking turns hypnotizing each other into the deepest trance, entrained their consciousnesses—until the boundary between “my mind” and “your mind” dissolved.

Out of that shared field they coaxed a micro-reality: a world that manifested bodies when they looked for them, skies when they looked up, beaches when they turned their attention outward. It behaved like a lucid dream, yet it carried more permanence, a bit more solidity than any solo dream either had ever known.

What’s more, when Sarah returned alone to their “micro-reality,” her experience at Matthew’s cave suggests his intentions and beliefs were imbued into this realm, such that even when he was no longer there, the “rules” he had established were still honored by the reality.

The cave became more than a shared dream: it was a psychic deposit of intention.

What we build within shared realities persists, even when we leave.

This kind of shared dreaming is not confined to the laboratory. At Peruvian ayahuasca ceremonies, it is not uncommon for a small group to experience extra-dimensional entities—machine elves or serpents of light—though to an observer not taking part in the ceremony, none exist. The participants, entrained through entheogens rather than hypnosis, enter into a new extra-ordinary level of reality, much like Matthew and Sarah.

So, if only two or three entrained minds can birth a micro-reality that remembers…

Reality (N = 8 billion)

If two dreamers got a beach that remembered, we eight billion dreamers have landed in gravity, taxes, war, and the evening news. That is the only difference. The scale has changed, but the mechanism is identical.

Our reality is indeed quite compelling: it seems much more solid than a dream, has permanence across many generations, and generally follows rational behavior, precisely because there are a great many more dreamers, each spending a lifetime in the experience and firmly convinced of its solidity and rationality.

Just as Matthew and Sarah entrained each other, so do parents entrain their infants, passing on the beliefs of our shared dream. As a child experiences, she is dutifully and vigorously told fire is hot, knives are sharp, and so on, and the beliefs are imprinted yet again with each generation.

With each dreamer, that reality appears more and more solid. There is, however, a great deal of evidence that things here are not quite as solid as they seem.

In numerous demonstrations, a hypnotized subject is told that an opaque object such as a chalkboard does not exist. They then proceed to read text from a book located behind that object, voice steady, without hesitation. In a solid reality, that is not possible—and yet, it is true.

Remote viewing, or the practice of observing objects or locations from a distance, has been seen to be useful enough that the CIA’s Stargate Project poured $20 million into it from 1978–1995, training ‘psychic spies’ to sketch Soviet subs from 1,000 miles away. Declassified documents show a success rate too high for chance.

Quantum physics, too, pierces the veil of solidity. As John Wheeler—one of the 20th century’s greatest physicists—bluntly put it, “The universe does not exist ‘out there’ independent of us. We are inescapably involved in bringing about that which appears to be happening. We are not only observers. We are participators.”

This gives scientific credence to the Native American ethos of acting with the next seven generations in mind, as well as to the concept of karma. It offers a lens for understanding why the battlefields or torture chambers of yesteryear still make one’s stomach squirm, or the idea of a “haunted house.” Many Bible passages speak also to transgenerational promises and intentions.

These days, people buy and sell houses just to ride market trends. Our ancestors, however, were deeply tied to the land for generations. In this sense, modern life has severed our ties to the intentions imprinted by those who came before us.

If, as we pass through this shared dream, we leave a legacy that lasts long after we’ve departed—intentions for our ancestors, for our homes, for the world—then it is indeed a moral obligation to do so mindfully, lucidly.

It’s worth noting that 8 billion dreamers only counts humans, and we are not at all the only dreamers here. My cat is dreaming me up so that he can have his experience. Where does it stop? Do my gut microbes have an experience? There is, perhaps, no good way to draw that line. We are among an endless, fractal weave of co-dreamers.

The Empire spends trillions of dollars and goes to unbelievable lengths to keep us convinced reality is solid. That mechanistic ontology is, one might say, the ultimate psyop, and their greatest vulnerability. They are terrified of what might happen as enough of us achieve lucidity. They do not want us to remember.

We are the music makers. And we are the dreamers of dreams.

This is the core mechanism I’ve been building toward in UNSHADOWED. If it resonates — if you too reality is becoming weirder by the day, and sense the invitation to wake up inside the shared dream — I’d be sincerely grateful for your support in continuing the work. Every paid subscription, Patreon pledge, and share helps to keep me writing.

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