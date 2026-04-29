UNSHADOWED (IAF)

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El essar's avatar
El essar
5d

It is a great surprise to realize that you agree with that "the kingdom of God is within [US] " as it is translated in the king James version in Luke 17:21.

Of course the matrix and its enforcer will argue this is the ultimate blasphemy and that one should fear God instead of embracing it within.

I found myself agreeing with most of what you said - I just have a word of caution about the use of Ayahuasca not because I judge it but I realized after watching a French movie premiered at Cannes "Colours of Time" that there is a certain narrative promoting its use to reach altered space of consciousness. I felt very strange that this idea would be promoted in more mainstream channels. Was it promoted by the matrix because the narrative is to drug humanity and make people feel happy while owning nothing.

Just sharing this thought, thanks for writing this great article

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healthnut's avatar
healthnut
4d

So glad I found you again. After IAF disappeared, I tried to find you again, and like many others, worried about your safety.

Love your perspective on reality, and look forward to buying your book.

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