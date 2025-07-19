Moderna Founder Launches Aerial-spraying of RNA to Alter Gene Expression of Crops
mRNA for Plants?
You’ve heard of Moderna. Now meet Terrana.
Flagship Pioneering, creator of Moderna (and a WEF partner), has just unveiled Terrana Biosciences, providing $50mm to scale-up development of their flagship product, an RNA spray which enters the plant and alters gene expression.
The company’s leadership is a “who’s who” of pharmaceutical and AgTech genetic engineering-meets-AI.
“The difference with Terrana’s technology is it actually goes inside the plant. That really lets you think about solving problems differently.” (Remember this rhetoric before from Bourla and Moderna?)
The CEO continues, “After being sprayed on, the RNA enters the plant through small tears in the leaves. With this method, Terrana can load in RNAs that act as ‘programmable plant vaccines’ or proteins that can aid in insect resistance or antifungal capabilities, for example.”
What’s more: the changes are hereditary. They flow to the next generation of crops.
So, the same forces who sought to modify the human genome, have targeted also our food and plants, as they mumble something about "save crops because global warming and cow farts."
I think this raises some questions. More thoughts in the video above…
I very much welcome your thoughts — comment below. 🙏
And this is where people would be incredibly useful blocking access to the airports where these fuckers take off.
I have given several examples on my substack. If you go through the archive, you can find written instructions on how to identify aircraft. I confronted an adulticide pilot and a cloud seeding pilot on separate occasions. I have names players and locations for individuals who have been doing other assaults from the sky.
It’s on all of us to keep track of our surroundings and address the problems as they arise.
Gosh, this makes me sick.
Some examples:
https://mellowkat.substack.com/p/written-instructions-on-identifying
https://open.substack.com/pub/mellowkat/p/take-a-stand-against-adulticides
https://open.substack.com/pub/mellowkat/p/my-conversation-with-an-adulticide
https://mellowkat.substack.com/p/i-finally-confront-the-pilots-who
Thanks for the heads up brother.
I suppose this increases the value of seed saving long lived seed types in home scale seed vaults (for having back up genetics that are non-contaminated incase they launch some kind of “self-amplifying” / self replicating GMO crops with interspecies contamination potential).
I save seeds using low tech desiccants and have gotten 95% viability after ten years in storage and I am also using my freeze dryer to create ultra-long term back up seed storage (most seed types survive the intense and unnatural cold/vacuum conditions of the machine and the seed embryo remains living and viable after freeze drying). That could theoretically mean the machine could enable seeds remaining viable (and genetically intact) for centuries if stored in ideal conditions (like in air tight jars or mylar bags in the dark, in a cellar).
For more on seed saving to protect the genetic integrity (and diversity) of our food and medicine crops:
https://gavinmounsey.substack.com/p/seed-saving-to-save-the-future