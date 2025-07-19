Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MellowKat's avatar
MellowKat
2dEdited

And this is where people would be incredibly useful blocking access to the airports where these fuckers take off.

I have given several examples on my substack. If you go through the archive, you can find written instructions on how to identify aircraft. I confronted an adulticide pilot and a cloud seeding pilot on separate occasions. I have names players and locations for individuals who have been doing other assaults from the sky.

It’s on all of us to keep track of our surroundings and address the problems as they arise.

Gosh, this makes me sick.

Some examples:

https://mellowkat.substack.com/p/written-instructions-on-identifying

https://open.substack.com/pub/mellowkat/p/take-a-stand-against-adulticides

https://open.substack.com/pub/mellowkat/p/my-conversation-with-an-adulticide

https://mellowkat.substack.com/p/i-finally-confront-the-pilots-who

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Gavin Mounsey's avatar
Gavin Mounsey
1d

Thanks for the heads up brother.

I suppose this increases the value of seed saving long lived seed types in home scale seed vaults (for having back up genetics that are non-contaminated incase they launch some kind of “self-amplifying” / self replicating GMO crops with interspecies contamination potential).

I save seeds using low tech desiccants and have gotten 95% viability after ten years in storage and I am also using my freeze dryer to create ultra-long term back up seed storage (most seed types survive the intense and unnatural cold/vacuum conditions of the machine and the seed embryo remains living and viable after freeze drying). That could theoretically mean the machine could enable seeds remaining viable (and genetically intact) for centuries if stored in ideal conditions (like in air tight jars or mylar bags in the dark, in a cellar).

For more on seed saving to protect the genetic integrity (and diversity) of our food and medicine crops:

https://gavinmounsey.substack.com/p/seed-saving-to-save-the-future

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
100 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 unshadowed
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture