You’ve heard of Moderna. Now meet Terrana.

Flagship Pioneering, creator of Moderna (and a WEF partner), has just unveiled Terrana Biosciences, providing $50mm to scale-up development of their flagship product, an RNA spray which enters the plant and alters gene expression.

The company’s leadership is a “who’s who” of pharmaceutical and AgTech genetic engineering-meets-AI.

“The difference with Terrana’s technology is it actually goes inside the plant. That really lets you think about solving problems differently.” (Remember this rhetoric before from Bourla and Moderna?)

The CEO continues, “After being sprayed on, the RNA enters the plant through small tears in the leaves. With this method, Terrana can load in RNAs that act as ‘programmable plant vaccines’ or proteins that can aid in insect resistance or antifungal capabilities, for example.”

What’s more: the changes are hereditary. They flow to the next generation of crops.

So, the same forces who sought to modify the human genome, have targeted also our food and plants, as they mumble something about "save crops because global warming and cow farts."

I think this raises some questions. More thoughts in the video above…

This post is public — feel free to share it! Share

I very much welcome your thoughts — comment below. 🙏