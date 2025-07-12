A seismic shift is underway. Not just in the headlines, but in our collective psyche. The man who was once cast as the Savior has now flipped to the Dark Father. The very character summoned up to drain the swamp is now not just shielding the corruption but even denying that it exists!

This is a flip of polarity, an archetypal realignment. To focus on the particulars is to lose the real story, as this isn't a political event, it's a psychic one. Many are asking what happened, feeling the “flip,” but have language only for political betrayal.

This symbolic shift is clearly seen in recent statements and actions from Trump: calling for the federal takeover of cities, suggesting that “bad citizens” should be deported, publicly attacking dissenting voices of former allies. Even the side comments, “Maybe I should just be head of the federal reserve,” or the casual meme of Trump as pope, subtly speak to this change. Today, the White House posted a meme of Trump-as-Superman.

And of course, the head of NATO actually referred to Trump as “Daddy” at a recent NATO Summit, which the White House then amplified:

“Daddy has to sometimes use strong language.” — NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, June 25, 2025

The symbolic cue was echoed by institutions:

"The father is strong and in charge of the family, and doles out discipline as needed. This is how conservatives view the proper role of government. So, this terminology of Trump as 'daddy' reinforces his relationship to his base." — Todd Belt, professor, George Washington University, Washington, DC

These are intricate, highly calculated messages performed on the world stage, and they speak directly to our unconscious. We are witnessing the deliberate re-configuration of a symbol.

For many, all that is good and true—and even sacred and holy—was invoked, labelled “MAGA,” and Trump became a modern Cyrus at the helm. Yet now, suddenly, the language being invoked is one not of an elected disruptor, but of dominator, and destructor.

As always, the ouroboros has turned inward, hungrily eyeing its own tail…

The Story is Familiar

In this moment, as this realignment plays out, and as people frantically look for a new frame to hold onto, there is an opportunity to understand more deeply why this is happening. Indeed, it happens time and time again, in both history and in fiction; the pattern is etched quite clearly into the human psyche. From Palpatine to Caesar, and within some of the darkest chapters of history, this pattern is ancient. It is the inevitable result of the collective projecting its sovereignty out onto an external Savior.

In times of great crisis, a crowd wants not only a leader, they seek a Father: someone strong who will restore boundaries, protect the myth, and punish the threat—no matter the cost. The Dark Father offers not safety but control; he demands obedience, and manipulates or abuses his children to his own ends.

Trump, however, is unique in that the right/left illusion had already fractured, and he was summoned to somehow restore reality. As this “ultimate Savior” now is transmuted into the dangerous Dark Father, something has to break: not just belief in a political party or platform, but the myth itself, the entire projection. The deception of the empire, naked before us now, is so large, so revolting, and so obvious, that to deny its deception is to deny one's self. And so we must choose—consciously or unconsciously—whether to fracture from the myth, or to fracture from ourselves.

There is no “new mask” for the system to don. There is only the looming machinery of the technocracy, heralded as a new “Golden Age.”

The Choice

In this pivotal (and rare) moment, as the symbols flip, and the script changes, there is a great chance for us to glance away from the shadows on the wall, and, rather than submit, to reclaim our projected sovereignty.

To see this flip clearly and name it is the most radical act left. To be true to ourself is to neither feign allegiance to the symbol nor rebel against it, but to call it what it is, and to remain lucid, awake inside the dream. What’s more, there is a chance that if enough of us do so, the myth can collapse before the crowd is fully entrained, and the system can not stabilize into full tyranny.

Like all moments, this one will not last. The system is already building new symbols. The collective psyche is frantically finding fresh projections.

But presently, as the ouroboros turns, there is a chance to reclaim the one thing the archetypes can never offer: your own sovereignty.

UPDATE (Sun July 13): The “Father” symbol is blaring right now, and the realignment continues at pace: first, Trump posted referring to MAGA as his “boys and gals.” Then, Alex Marlow at TP USA mentions to applause:

“Trump is Daddy. He is. He’s the father figure they don’t deserve, but they absolutely need. That’s Daddy.”

I very much welcome your thoughts — comment below. 🙏