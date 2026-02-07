In this talk from The People’s Reset 2026, Christian Westbrook (formerly Ice Age Farmer, now UNSHADOWED) bridges collapse awareness with regenerative design.

“The question I heard most as Ice Age Farmer: “What can I do without land? I can’t afford acreage, I’m in the city/apartment, or caring for family...”

The answer: Start with the zone you do control. Zone 00: your consciousness and inner landscape. Permaculture principles (observe & interact, catch & store energy, obtain a yield, no waste, edges, creative response to change, etc.) apply just as well when looking inward.

Tend your own awareness like a garden: harvest joy as renewable energy, compost pain into wisdom, integrate shadow aspects (Jungian work). Build anti-fragile flexibility amid systemic collapse.

No government can repossess your breath, hijack your gratitude, or tax your relationships. This is sovereign territory—immune to encroaching technocratic totalitarianism.

The real shift isn’t about doing more or controlling reality out there—that keeps us trapped in the same mechanistic worldview that births technocratic totalitarianism (as Mattias Desmet warns). The true reframe is ontological: move from trying to master external chaos to changing how we relate to experience itself. Zone 00 invites observation without imposition, acceptance over resistance, integration over segregation. From there, right action emerges naturally—not as a reaction, but as presence.

When you cultivate awareness regeneratively, everything flows outward: resilience to family, community, and beyond. No land required. Just intention.

Watch the full presentation, including Q&A on moving beyond Zone 00.

Originally delivered virtually at The People’s Reset 2026 — huge thanks to Derrick and Miriam.

https://unshadowed.org

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