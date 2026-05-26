UNSHADOWED (IAF)

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Donna Martindale's avatar
Donna Martindale
4h

I've made extra beds this year for more food. Thanks Christian

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Pastor of Reality's avatar
Pastor of Reality
4h

I'm amazed at how many people I talk to still believe the closing of the Strait of Hormuz will have little to no impact in the United States, even with skyrocketing fuel prices. It's just evidence of this universal truth: People will fight to the death to defend the system that enslaves them.

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