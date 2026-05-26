UN FAO Warns of Food Crisis, Announces Technocratic Takeover of Food Production
FAO's policy recommendations speak to the end of traditional farming/ranching
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The UN's FAO just warned of a major global food crisis triggered by the Strait of Hormuz conflict.
In this video I decode their official policy recommendations and show what they actually mean for farmers and food production.
From digital registries and surveillance to debt traps and corporate control, this is the technocratic takeover of food production hidden behind "resilience" language. The real solution lies in decentralized, self-reliant food growing ... like Russia's dacha gardens that fed a nation during collapse. Watch until the end for the better path forward.
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I've made extra beds this year for more food. Thanks Christian
I'm amazed at how many people I talk to still believe the closing of the Strait of Hormuz will have little to no impact in the United States, even with skyrocketing fuel prices. It's just evidence of this universal truth: People will fight to the death to defend the system that enslaves them.