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The UN's FAO just warned of a major global food crisis triggered by the Strait of Hormuz conflict.



In this video I decode their official policy recommendations and show what they actually mean for farmers and food production.



From digital registries and surveillance to debt traps and corporate control, this is the technocratic takeover of food production hidden behind "resilience" language. The real solution lies in decentralized, self-reliant food growing ... like Russia's dacha gardens that fed a nation during collapse. Watch until the end for the better path forward.

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