Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
7
9

UK/Palantir to "Transform Lethality", Accelerate "Kill Chain"

New partnership to put UK at the "leading edge of defense innovation"
UNSHADOWED's avatar
UNSHADOWED
Sep 22, 2025
7
9
Share
Transcript

The UK's new strategic partnership with Palantir is pretty wild — straight from gov.uk:

Palantir and the UK military will work together to "transform lethality on the battlefield", supporting the development of data and AI-powered capabilities across data analysis, intelligence, decision support and targeting systems.

They specifically mention a "kill chain" for "faster options for attacking an enemy target."

... and the deal extends beyond AI on the battlefield. It also mentions Palantir will do pro bono (free!) mentoring to British companies — because it's not about the profit. It's about the data.

Source links: BBC, gov.uk

Share

I very much welcome your thoughts — comment below. 🙏

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 unshadowed
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture