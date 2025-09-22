UK/Palantir to "Transform Lethality", Accelerate "Kill Chain"

The UK's new strategic partnership with Palantir is pretty wild — straight from gov.uk:

Palantir and the UK military will work together to "transform lethality on the battlefield", supporting the development of data and AI-powered capabilities across data analysis, intelligence, decision support and targeting systems.

They specifically mention a "kill chain" for "faster options for attacking an enemy target."

... and the deal extends beyond AI on the battlefield. It also mentions Palantir will do pro bono (free!) mentoring to British companies — because it's not about the profit. It's about the data.

Source links: BBC, gov.uk

