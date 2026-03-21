UNSHADOWED (IAF)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dottie's avatar
Dottie
1d

Thank you Christian for all you have been thru and now marching on again to what’s been called on your heart to do. This podcast is right on target. Kinda makes you feel like you’re being played with until you remember we do have choices and one at the top of the list… trust God to lead us on thru to the finish line. Then the whole bit - we can count as joy!

Reply
Share
Drewish Canadian's avatar
Drewish Canadian
1d

It was always going to be food, water or energy rationing to get us to sign up to a digital ID/CBDC. There isn't any other coercion lever they can use that would have the leverage needed to force us into this.

Reply
Share
1 reply
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 unshadowed · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture