Two Weeks to Flatten the Fuel Curve: Digital IDs, Rationing, Energy Austerity
Coordinated Measures Roll Out Worldwide
Countries worldwide are rolling out strikingly similar "energy austerity" measures overnight--including digital ID-based fuel rationing, 4-day workweeks, license-plate driving bans, AC temperature caps, and more--all in response to the latest crisis. But don't worry, they say, it's just for "2 weeks" ... let's talk about it.
Derrick Broze on Mexico's digital payments: TLAV
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Thank you Christian for all you have been thru and now marching on again to what’s been called on your heart to do. This podcast is right on target. Kinda makes you feel like you’re being played with until you remember we do have choices and one at the top of the list… trust God to lead us on thru to the finish line. Then the whole bit - we can count as joy!
It was always going to be food, water or energy rationing to get us to sign up to a digital ID/CBDC. There isn't any other coercion lever they can use that would have the leverage needed to force us into this.