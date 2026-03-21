Countries worldwide are rolling out strikingly similar "energy austerity" measures overnight--including digital ID-based fuel rationing, 4-day workweeks, license-plate driving bans, AC temperature caps, and more--all in response to the latest crisis. But don't worry, they say, it's just for "2 weeks" ... let's talk about it.

Derrick Broze on Mexico's digital payments: TLAV

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