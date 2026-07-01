So, Trump signed the “Regenerative Agriculture” order--score one for MAHA! Thanks to RFK Jr bringing on Joel Salatin as a special advisor, we’re finally turning this ship around, moving away from industrial mass monoculture, and ditching the toxic Big Ag chemicals...right?

... as usual, there’s more to the story. This is a classic bait-and-switch. A perversion of language right up there with bills named like the “Patriot Act.”

Let’s take a deeper look.

On June 25, 2026, three major developments happened that, in concert, paint a clear picture of where our food system is heading:

Trump signed the “Advancing Regenerative Agriculture” Executive Order which, though weak on details, promises to promote “regenerative” methods and focus on soil health. It explicitly promotes “precision agriculture technologies” and public-private partnerships to expand capacity. The USDA released a new “Regenerative Feedstock Rule”, declaring that farmers who use “regenerative” methods can qualify for lower carbon intensity scores on their products to improve access to biofuel markets. The US Supreme Court sided with Bayer/Monsanto, blocking thousands of lawsuits against RoundUp, but also—and much more significantly—setting the dangerous precedent that the EPA’s labelling requirements supersede state-level failure-to-warn claims.

Add in the February 18, 2026 EO, “Promoting the National Defense by Ensuring an Adequate Supply of Elemental Phosphorus and Glyphosate-based Herbicide,” and a full, coherent architecture comes into view: protect the existing chemical-based model while layering on a new technocratic control system with a fresh coat of paint for marketing.

The Hijacking of Language

The Advancing Regenerative Agriculture EO invokes verbiage familiar to proponents of real regenerative farming. It feels good. It smells nice. It explicitly promotes “precision agriculture technologies” and public-private partnerships. Implementation details are lacking, but upon a cursory glance, one would come away believing it is well-intended, as it speaks to soil health, lower input costs, maintained yields, profitability, and “farm resilience.”

One would be wrong.

These terms are not defined in the EO. Fortunately, the World Economic Forum long ago set about the task of defining — indeed, re-defining — them. In WEF’s Oct 11, 2022 article, “What is regenerative agriculture?”, we read that regenerative methods involve minimizing the ploughing of soil (no-till), in order to sequester CO2 in the soil, reducing emissions from ag, and making more efficient use of water (smart irrigation). It is also said that the loss of productive soil is rapidly becoming a crisis.

By 2024, the WEF’s rhetoric had intensified. Their “How regenerative agriculture can make climate solutions more resilient” (Nov 18, 2024) article raised the stakes:

The global food system is at a critical juncture, contributing to and suffering from the impacts of climate change. […] Soils are being depleted at an alarming rate. The UN warns that, unchecked, 90% of the world’s soils could be degraded by 2050, further destabilizing food systems as well as increasing poverty and hunger. To reverse this, we must urgently finance a just transition that restores soil health, captures carbon and strengthens water and climate resilience.

Having worked for years to hijack these terms, the FAO & WEF have now deployed them in their policy recommendations for navigating the “looming food crisis” — and now we see them mirrored in the EO’s language:

public-private partnerships

precision agriculture

“smart” approaches to irrigation and inputs

climate resilience

In short, the flowery sounding EO paves the way for the technocratic takeover of food I’ve been describing: handcuffing producers with Big Ag/NGO-defined metrics for “soil health” that will necessitate the use of gene-edited crops and synthetic soil microbes, scored by Big Tech/AI-powered, centralized monitoring. It is a better branded American flavor of the EU’s “digitalization of agriculture”, and has nothing to do with permaculture or holistic/regen methods as you and I know and practice them.

Make … Biofuels Healthy Again?

The EO mentions MAHA, yet the flagship action taken the same day by the USDA, the Regenerative Feedstock Rule, funnels those “regenerative” results explicitly into biofuels. From the USDA’s own press release:

The Regenerative Feedstock Rule establishes a framework to connect regenerative agriculture practices to new markets within the biofuel supply chain for corn, soybeans, sorghum, and spring canola.

Farmers using prescribed methods are rewarded with lower “carbon intensity scores” via the FD-CIC calculator to chase 45Z tax credits. This is carbon-market infrastructure wearing a regenerative mask, not a program to grow healthier food for American tables.

It’s not just that the language in the EO is isomorphic to the WEF/UN recommendations, then. “Watch what they do, not what they say.” And what they are doing is taking over food production while screaming about a food crisis, and giving lip service to climate resilience and soil health.

Supreme Court Running Cover for Big Ag

Also on that very same day, the Supreme Court handed Bayer/Monsanto a major win, deciding that EPA labels preempt state failure-to-warn lawsuits.

This is much bigger than glyphosate. It carves out liability immunity at a federal level for not just existing pesticides, but the gene-edited crops, biologicals, and synthetic microbes. These have been rapidly deployed this year (as 70% of US farmers were unable to source urea), and are heralded, of course, as climate-resilient smart inputs.

This is a federal-level version of the Pesticide Liability Shield legislation, literally drafted by Bayer itself and inserted into states’ farm bills. It happened within a week of the EU deregulating many gene-edited crops, prompting AgTech CEOs to openly celebrate that their new “precision” and “regenerative” CRISPR-engineered frankenfoods can be slipped into Europe’s food supply (including organic) without even a label.

The Big Picture

At the end of the day, what happened on June 25th is not about soil health or healthier food for kids. It is a managed transition, protecting the old chemical model while locking farmers into approved inputs, metrics, and scoring, with a “regenerative” branding. The hijacked language, the EO, the USDA rule, the Supreme Court ruling, and the UN/WEF’s crisis narrative all point the same direction.

Grow your own food. Preserve real regenerative techniques — the ones rooted in biodiversity, compost, and sovereignty, not carbon scores and centralization. Teach them to your children.

This is bigger than policy. It is, in fact, bigger than food. Stripping humanity of our ability to feed ourselves and adulterating the genetics of our soil and crops are fundamental parts of the ongoing war on creation by those who believe reality is purely mechanistic and theirs to control. It will play out until humanity collectively remembers: this realm is participatory. We must align with God, not their control grid.

It may take us some time to remember that. Until then, don’t let them hijack the language, spread the word, and keep your hands in the real soil, my friends.

UPDATE (July 3, 2026): AgTech companies like Pivot Bio, maker of gene-edited microbes, are openly celebrating the Regen Ag EO. From their press release:

"By recognizing biological fertilizers and other advanced nitrogen management tools as creditable low-carbon practices, the USDA has sent a clear message that innovation that genuinely reduces emissions and improves farm economics will be valued and rewarded. That is exactly the right policy direction.”

This really tells you everything you need to know.

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