UNSHADOWED (IAF)

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Hank Thomas's avatar
Hank Thomas
5d

Can't say enough about all the good you have done through out the years Christian except to say THANK YOU

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The WinePress's avatar
The WinePress
5d

We're on the same wavelength, Christian. It's a corporate land grab fulfilling the WEF's agendas.

https://thewinepress.substack.com/p/corporate-land-grab-trump-signs-executive

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