Video report based on my past two articles (Part One, Part Two).

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The UN has declared Global Water Bankruptcy, a permanent condition where "normal is gone." Your water rights, private wells, irrigation districts, and even rainwater are being restructured and taken into receivership; global governance & surveillance of water is required.



They want real-time surveillance of every drop, enforceable limits, equity-based redistribution, and tokenization through Goldman Sachs so corporations can buy water credits.



The infrastructure is already rolling out: aquifer mapping, Oracle's AI metering, and blockchain water tokens.



This is the technocratic takeover of the most basic necessity of life.



Christian breaks down what’s happening and what you can do about it.

Full articles:

Every Last Drop UNSHADOWED (IAF) · Jul 17 In my last post, we explored the UN’s declaration of “Global Water Bankruptcy,” a permanent crisis condition requiring top-down monitoring of and enforceable limits on water usage, and a restructuring of water rights. Read full story

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