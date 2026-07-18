They're Coming for Your Water: Global Bankruptcy & Total Control [VIDEO]
UN Global Water Bankruptcy & The End of Private Water Rights
Video report based on my past two articles (Part One, Part Two).
The UN has declared Global Water Bankruptcy, a permanent condition where "normal is gone." Your water rights, private wells, irrigation districts, and even rainwater are being restructured and taken into receivership; global governance & surveillance of water is required.
They want real-time surveillance of every drop, enforceable limits, equity-based redistribution, and tokenization through Goldman Sachs so corporations can buy water credits.
The infrastructure is already rolling out: aquifer mapping, Oracle's AI metering, and blockchain water tokens.
This is the technocratic takeover of the most basic necessity of life.
Christian breaks down what’s happening and what you can do about it.
Full articles:
I very much welcome your thoughts — comment below. 🙏
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No hiding their intentions anymore, just blatant in yer face...we are taking everything! The Great Taking indeed!
All because people have not rejected their fake usury money systems double entry ledger scam of lending money as debt into existence and created our own credit, unbacked fiat, and used private equity trust law to contract amongst ourselves to use such of our own issuances.
No debts, no taxes, all nations flourish and can achieve any required project.
Healthcare swaps from being a so called tax burden, to the sick becoming the essential pillars of society, generating work for caring for the sick, infirm, young or old. All medicines natural or otherwise, become available under a different money system and private contracting with your Doctors, which is not bound by the captured medical regulatory agencies selling pure poisons to rape the taxes to the big pharma, whilst making a literal killing, from cradles jabs, to graves now assisted MAID.
It all reverses, IF you wrestle control of the money system back to a Bradbury Pound/Greenback.
All corruption and control of politics vanishes too.
Secondly you must reject the Abrahamic Tri-Faiths, which all laws are based on and the Divine Right of Kings from the made up fictional Abhrahams Covenant.
Abraham is a non historical mythological personage, as his Shem of Noah both are, that he is claimed 13th descendant of, to even have such covenant. You cannot have such.
Noah is a plagiarism of Ziusudra, Atra-Hasis, Manu, Pyrrha and other prior flood deluge mythos. Ice Core data proves even those far earlier stories never occurred in the regions those came from, only thousands of years earlier. Pulsewater 1M, is the largest event of a mere 20 metres sea level rise, as final part of a very slow 398ft rise, at the end of the Younger Drayas Periods glacial melting.
So nevermind Great Floods that never occurred and fictional lineages of made up Astrotheological and Astro-Anatomical figures linking your own bodies to the stars. As they are now coming for every drop of water on the planet for their intended A.I Water Bearer Ages God, as per Luke 22:10 as Christs return...which is impossible as he was never here, as he was merely the SUN in the age of Pisces. Moses was Aries. Yahweh/Ba'al/Molek/Rephan was merely Taurus age. We are now in the Apocalypse Veil Lift of Aquarian Age (Luke 22:10's man bearing pitcher of water).
Time to move on from Abrahamisms GREAT LITERALISATION, which converted esoteric Astro-Anatomy into physical falsified literalisms Military Map of imaginary HOLY LANDS to fight over! Which are really YOUR OWN MIND! As NOAH is a Metaphor for YOUR OWN BRAIN in the Cranial Mt SINai Cranial Cavities waters of Cerebro Spinal Fluids waters ABOVE the firmament of the Blood Brain Barriers Waters BELOW of the 12 Zodiac Mineral Salts (Manna) of Jacob the Heel Catcher man in the ZOO-DI-ARK (Noah's animals) of the SOULution of electrolyte minerals in an an electrical beings waters, which are intrinsically linked to the POLE OF ARIES (Polaris) and what even all A.I's will tell you...even GROK... the FIXED FIRMAMENT of unchanging stars above you! 12 Disciples and 10 Commandments are merely your 12 Cranial Nerves. 12 Tribes the same but also the 12 Organ Systems, which relate to 12 Minerals your body is made of!
It is all it means really. No sky faeries of any pagan or Tri-Faith names.... the books are science manuals of the real GOD, whom is NATURE and YOU AS ONE!
Thank you. I read your ice age farmer telegram posts for years.