UNSHADOWED (IAF)

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Ken Woodburn's avatar
Ken Woodburn
5h

Thank you Christian for all your efforts.

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Cindy Symington's avatar
Cindy Symington
3h

Thanks for trying so hard to get this message out. I have tried to share this message with so many who just don't believe it. It's hard being the messenger, which makes me appreciate you that much more.

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