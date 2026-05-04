Thermal Drones Hunt French Farmers' Cattle - Russia Slaughters Livestock
Surveillance of food production ramping up
Surveillance of food production is ramping up, as France deploys drones using thermal imaging to detect "unauthorized" cattle. Meanwhile, Russia is mass culling healthy animals. Centralization of the food supply never ends well. Decentralize--start growing food today!
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Thank you Christian for all your efforts.
Thanks for trying so hard to get this message out. I have tried to share this message with so many who just don't believe it. It's hard being the messenger, which makes me appreciate you that much more.