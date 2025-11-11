Discussion about this post

Ed Brenegar
1d

I have been concerned about this loss for a long time. One of the ways that I speak of this is as “generational memory.” In one of my posts I describe like this.

“Generational Memory is the Living History of Time. As a story is first told, it becomes a historical record. The stories of origin and belief become the memories of meaning and purpose for families and persons. It is the memory that transcends time and establishes the bond for a people to share.

It is primitive and tribal. It is where the wisdom of the ages is found. The generational memory that endures resonates with truth and life across time.

Generational memory echoes in the present and transcends the moment and the recording.”

I came this realization as I reflected on something my grandmother said to me when I was 12 years old: “You may do anything you want, but do not bring shame to the family name.” Her words have guided me ever since.

Tess
1d

Yes, very much spot on. I’m glad I am old. It pains me to see this happening, pain at a visceral level. I just want to dig my heels in and stop the acceleration of it all.

