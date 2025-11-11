I was wrong.

I’d been thinking that as AI proliferates and the rate of content generation explodes, there would be a premium on authenticity. On not pretending to be perfect, but embracing our humanity: the hesitations, the blemishes, the humility. Perhaps, I thought, people would grow tired of the smooth delivery of AI avatars in impeccably edited videos.

But that’s not enough. What is being lost in the deluge of information, the algorithmically curated, scrollable feeds is much more significant.

Children no longer build treehouses from scrap wood, craft soapbox cars, or weave friendship bracelets. They now assemble TikTok video collages of Roblox and Minecraft avatars, wearing skins with both the swastika and the hammer and sickle, blissfully—but dangerously—unaware of the meaning of these symbols, the context of these memes.

We all are adrift in a flood of misappropriated symbols: t-shirts with “Fuck Jesus” loudly scrawled over Che Guevara’s face, and AI Buddhas making ‘finger hearts’ under the eye of Horus. Even at this extreme—unthinkably profane only a few short years ago—we simply walk on by, and the symbols and language lose their meaning.

And as symbols lose their meaning, we lose our ability to communicate. We lose the ability to connect with each other, deepening the abyss of loneliness created by performative social media. We lose our ability to teach, ensuring that what has historically been a “generational gap” is now a lasting, symbolic illiteracy. The next generation may be able to read or write, but have no idea why it matters, and so see no need to do so.

In a participatory, dreamlike reality, such symbolic illiteracy is the ultimate ontological disarmament. Meaning is the interface between consciousness and creation. When it collapses, we lose authorship. Stripped of our ability to create and express, we walk through reality as little more than meme machines, parroting the trending phrases and repeating tired rituals (”like and subscribe!”), some sort of strange cargo cult, an echo of a once inspired people, growing faint.

The way forward seems simple: slow down. Take the time to reconnect with family and old friends. It is through our relationships that we remember what the symbols meant. And as we do, the crises lose their power — not because they are solved, but because they are symptoms of forgetting.

Reconnect. Reminisce. Dream—lucidly.

“We are the music makers, and we are the dreamers of dreams…”

