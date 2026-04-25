UNSHADOWED (IAF)

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The WinePress
Apr 26

I was in the process of writing my own piece on this when your video came out. It's amazing how so few people realize what is happening around them. Great work as always, Christian.

https://thewinepress.substack.com/p/palantir-inks-deal-with-usda-to-manage

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Pastor of Reality's avatar
Pastor of Reality
Apr 25

Didn't you already make a video about the military controlling the supply chains using Artificial Intelligence back in April 2020 titled "The AI Beast System" ? You were ahead of your time.

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