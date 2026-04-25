Palantir Just Took Over America’s Food Supply
Technocratic takeover of food production as USDA hands keys Palantir
Palantir just signed a massive deal with the USDA to take control of America’s food supply data: the company "accelerating killchains" just got the keys to the farm. This is the technocratic takeover of food I've been warning about.
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I was in the process of writing my own piece on this when your video came out. It's amazing how so few people realize what is happening around them. Great work as always, Christian.
https://thewinepress.substack.com/p/palantir-inks-deal-with-usda-to-manage
Didn't you already make a video about the military controlling the supply chains using Artificial Intelligence back in April 2020 titled "The AI Beast System" ? You were ahead of your time.