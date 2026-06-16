No Fuel, No Food: Farms Shutting Down Worldwide
Russia’s farmers are already stopping planting — the global canary just died.
Farmers in Russia report they can no longer get diesel. Suppliers are diverting fuel to western cities while rural areas are left dry. Even officials warn they must prepare for the “complete closure” of agriculture in the region.
This is the canary in the coal mine.
While the world burns through strategic reserves to hide the energy shock, real farms are hitting the wall. No fuel means no planting. No planting means no harvest. The buffers are almost gone, and when they run out, the hard landing arrives.
We’ve seen this before -- centralization praised by technocrats, diversion of resources to the cities, a collapse of traditional farming. But here we are again.
The food crisis isn’t coming — it’s already here.
Go grow.
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Famine. It's whats' for dinner. Get prepared or prepare to starve. Here's how:
We have to act to save ourselves, because no one is coming to our rescue. Here is how: We first need to build a platform of local strength, self-reliance, and resiliency. Once done, and we have a solid foundation from which to stand, from there we begin working on taking back the higher levels: county, state, federal.
The following solutions were crowdsouced from various forums across the web. I have distilled them into this:
The solution is to get local, get self-reliant, get the common unity back in community by building webs of resilience with your neighbors, get control of your school boards, mayors and sheriff's office, and town councils (the last places we still hold all of the cards), get a garden in your lawn no matter how small, a single tomato plant is better than nothing, get a well (water is your most important resource hands down), get ready, get moving, get doing, and, if so inclined, get God.
Everyone is looking for a savior instead of looking in the mirror. We are the ones we've been waiting for, and God is eagerly watching to see how we rise to these challenges. No one is coming to our rescue, except ourselves.