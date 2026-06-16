UNSHADOWED (IAF)

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Tupelo's avatar
Tupelo
Jun 16

Connect with your community - and yes, go grow!

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
Jun 16

Famine. It's whats' for dinner. Get prepared or prepare to starve. Here's how:

We have to act to save ourselves, because no one is coming to our rescue. Here is how: We first need to build a platform of local strength, self-reliance, and resiliency. Once done, and we have a solid foundation from which to stand, from there we begin working on taking back the higher levels: county, state, federal.

The following solutions were crowdsouced from various forums across the web. I have distilled them into this:

The solution is to get local, get self-reliant, get the common unity back in community by building webs of resilience with your neighbors, get control of your school boards, mayors and sheriff's office, and town councils (the last places we still hold all of the cards), get a garden in your lawn no matter how small, a single tomato plant is better than nothing, get a well (water is your most important resource hands down), get ready, get moving, get doing, and, if so inclined, get God.

Everyone is looking for a savior instead of looking in the mirror. We are the ones we've been waiting for, and God is eagerly watching to see how we rise to these challenges. No one is coming to our rescue, except ourselves.

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