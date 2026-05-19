UNSHADOWED (IAF)

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Dottie's avatar
Dottie
May 19

Thank you for your consistent warnings of where we are in this whole Hormuz fiasco. God bless you and your little family.

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Jeremy Poynton's avatar
Jeremy Poynton
May 20

Use seed oil. Originally made to lubricate machinery, now to poison human beings

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