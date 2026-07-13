Jon Rappoport has long been a hero of mine, and after his passing this week, I just want to acknowledge and appreciate him.

Jon was pounding the pavement as an investigative journalist before I was even born. He was a trailblazer, starting “NoMoreFakeNews.com” before “fake news” was a thing. His work on AIDS Inc (which you can read on archive.org) shone a light on the medical-industrial complex (and even Fauci), long before COVID. He was also exposing Monsanto and the corporate takeover of the food supply back in the 1990s, long before most people were even aware of GMOs.

Jon knew how to follow a lead, get the source data, and put out the word. He made every effort to educate long before YouTube or TikTok existed. His writing is prolific, and even at the age of 88 he was publishing almost daily.

But Jon’s investigative drive went deeper: he recognized that the real prison isn’t just the lies; it is the mechanistic, materialist worldview itself. He called people trapped within that failed ontology “Is People”:

“The Is People are dedicated with a fervor to insisting that this Continuum and this consensus reality are inviolable, are the end-all and be-all… They may cling to their belief as a result of religion or science, it doesn’t matter. Either way, they bow at the altar of Is.

… For them, imagination is at least a misdemeanor, if not a felony. It’s a blow to the Is of Is.” … Eventually, the delusion gives birth to a dedication to what everyone else thinks and supposes and assumes and accepts. This is slavery. — Jon Rappoport, December 8, 2013

Jon understood that ultimately, the problems we collectively face are not political, but symptoms of that failed mechanistic ontology. Until we break out of it, we remain “slaves,” trapped in their machine. (This is not Gnosticism, which Jon himself was critical of.)

Hemingway said we die two deaths: one when our lives end, and the other the last time our name is said. Personally, I will be saying Jon’s name for a long time to come, as he inspired untold numbers of independent researchers and journalists, and set a hell of a high bar.

Rest in peace, Jon. You earned it.

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