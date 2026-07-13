UNSHADOWED (IAF)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pastor of Reality's avatar
Pastor of Reality
Jul 13

This excerpt says it all: "Eventually, the delusion gives birth to a dedication to what everyone else thinks and supposes and assumes and accepts. This is slavery." Humanity is enslaved to the world's system. The most liberating day of my life was on November 9, 2016. For the first time in my life I did not vote for President the day before, I gave up on politics. On the morning of November 9 I had such a feeling of calm and relaxation. I realized I had always been a slave in the "Land of the Free." The first step to freeing yourself from the false reality that you are living in is to admit you are enslaved....only then can you free yourself.

Reply
Share
3 replies
tinarock's avatar
tinarock
Jul 13

Thank you for writing about Jon. His death is hitting me hard. He freed my mind more than once.

Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 unshadowed · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture