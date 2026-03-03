In the last 48 hours, major insiders are warning of Iranian cyber retaliation targeting US critical infrastructure and financial networks. This echoes Klaus Schwab’s “cyber pandemic” warning (“bring our society to a halt”) and Janet Napolitano’s 2013 prediction of a “cyber 9/11,” and aligns with long-standing technocratic agendas: AI regulation, digital currencies, and biometric/digital ID mandates. Let’s connect the dots so we won’t be surprised or afraid, and choose instead sovereignty: local networks, analog backups, cash & barter, community resilience.

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