UNSHADOWED (IAF)

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Granny Jude's avatar
Granny Jude
Mar 4

They always tell us what’s coming up so I guess we can look forward to a cyber attack very shortly. Doubt it will be Iran. They will just be the one blamed for it.

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TXR's avatar
TXR
Mar 4

Sounds like someone is about to steal depositors money, and pin it on Iran.

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