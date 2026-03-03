Iranian Cyberattack — Insiders Warn of "Cyber 9/11"
And How it Advances the Technocratic Agendas
In the last 48 hours, major insiders are warning of Iranian cyber retaliation targeting US critical infrastructure and financial networks. This echoes Klaus Schwab’s “cyber pandemic” warning (“bring our society to a halt”) and Janet Napolitano’s 2013 prediction of a “cyber 9/11,” and aligns with long-standing technocratic agendas: AI regulation, digital currencies, and biometric/digital ID mandates. Let’s connect the dots so we won’t be surprised or afraid, and choose instead sovereignty: local networks, analog backups, cash & barter, community resilience.
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They always tell us what’s coming up so I guess we can look forward to a cyber attack very shortly. Doubt it will be Iran. They will just be the one blamed for it.
Sounds like someone is about to steal depositors money, and pin it on Iran.