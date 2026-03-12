Iran War Hits Cyber, Food, Energy
Stryker Cyberattack, India Fertilizer Stoppage, Fuel Rationing in Australia & Bangladesh
Iran's escalating war is now striking on multiple fronts: massive cyber wiper attacks + real-world food and energy disruptions: Handala (Iran-linked)'s cyberattack on Stryker wiped data from 200,000 devices, halting operations. India's fertilizer production stopped due to LNG shortages, right before planting season. Fuel rationing hits West Australia (emergency-only sales) and Bangladesh, while Vietnam, South Korea, and Pakistan impose work-from-home, price caps, and austerity measures like 4-day work weeks. This isn't hypothetical anymore—cyber pandemic warnings from IBM/WEF-linked reports are playing out alongside engineered shortages impacting global rice, wheat, cotton, and sugar supplies. The technocrats are engineering crises, managing perceptions as they cast blow after blow on supply chains. Start gardening now!
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Seems like gardening is a few steps too short of food sovereignty. A couple cucumbers and tomatoes isn’t going very far in a crisis. Keeping chickens, goats/cows if you have the space, and a couple pigs, traditional style. Would go much farther.
No rationing of petrol in Western Australia. Maybe in the East but not here.