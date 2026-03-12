UNSHADOWED (IAF)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nathan Myers's avatar
Nathan Myers
Mar 12

Seems like gardening is a few steps too short of food sovereignty. A couple cucumbers and tomatoes isn’t going very far in a crisis. Keeping chickens, goats/cows if you have the space, and a couple pigs, traditional style. Would go much farther.

Reply
Share
6 replies
Granny Jude's avatar
Granny Jude
Mar 12

No rationing of petrol in Western Australia. Maybe in the East but not here.

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 unshadowed · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture