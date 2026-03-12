Iran's escalating war is now striking on multiple fronts: massive cyber wiper attacks + real-world food and energy disruptions: Handala (Iran-linked)'s cyberattack on Stryker wiped data from 200,000 devices, halting operations. India's fertilizer production stopped due to LNG shortages, right before planting season. Fuel rationing hits West Australia (emergency-only sales) and Bangladesh, while Vietnam, South Korea, and Pakistan impose work-from-home, price caps, and austerity measures like 4-day work weeks. This isn't hypothetical anymore—cyber pandemic warnings from IBM/WEF-linked reports are playing out alongside engineered shortages impacting global rice, wheat, cotton, and sugar supplies. The technocrats are engineering crises, managing perceptions as they cast blow after blow on supply chains. Start gardening now!





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