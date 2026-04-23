Hostile Takeover of Food Production with Frederic Leroy, PhD
The UN Plan to Replace Farmers With Corporate Control
In this special Ice Age Farmer broadcast, Christian is joined by Dr. Frédéric Leroy, a professor in the field of food science & biotechnology at Vrije University, to detail what can only be described as an attempted hostile takeover of all human food production. Dr. Leroy outlines with studied precision the UN Food Systems Summit: the agenda to end traditional farming and ranching, the players involved (and the revolving door between big multinational food companies, think tanks/foundations, and policymakers), the movement's genesis in new age "Gaia" worship, and much, much more.
Original air date: May 26, 2021
Dr. Leroy on X: https://x.com/fleroy1974/
I very much welcome your thoughts — comment below. 🙏
Connect with me: on X @UnshadowedShow | Telegram | Discord
Support the broadcast: https://unshadowed.org/support
I have written some laws (Drafts) that should be implemented such as purity of food…
Right to resist…
AI Abuse prevention act…
—-
Our food is poisoned and that is MURDER!
The Illegality of the Government and the Laws we need to save our Souls
Fiat currency is responsible for the hostile takeover of everything.