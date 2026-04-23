UNSHADOWED (IAF)

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Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
Apr 23

I have written some laws (Drafts) that should be implemented such as purity of food…

Right to resist…

AI Abuse prevention act…

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Our food is poisoned and that is MURDER!

The Illegality of the Government and the Laws we need to save our Souls

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nobody's avatar
nobody
3d

Fiat currency is responsible for the hostile takeover of everything.

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