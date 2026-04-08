Michael Kotutwa is a 200th generation Hopi farmer who continues the traditional agricultural practices of his family — and for good reason! The philosophies and specific methods he employs have been refined over hundreds of years in order to produce sufficient food to maintain even through the most difficult seasons. Michael joins Christian to speak about the Hopi, of their history, how their spirituality and agriculture are one and the same, and share some of these practices.

You CAN grow your own food, no matter where you live!



Hopi Dry Farming [PDF]: https://iceagefarmer.com/Hopi_Dry_Farming.pdf



Originally published Aug 31, 2018 on the Ice Age Farmer channel.

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