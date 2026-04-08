Hopi Farmer: 2000 Years of Growing Food Resiliently with Michael Kotutwa [Interview]
200 generations of relationship with land and seeds
Michael Kotutwa is a 200th generation Hopi farmer who continues the traditional agricultural practices of his family — and for good reason! The philosophies and specific methods he employs have been refined over hundreds of years in order to produce sufficient food to maintain even through the most difficult seasons. Michael joins Christian to speak about the Hopi, of their history, how their spirituality and agriculture are one and the same, and share some of these practices.
You CAN grow your own food, no matter where you live!
Hopi Dry Farming [PDF]: https://iceagefarmer.com/Hopi_Dry_Farming.pdf
Originally published Aug 31, 2018 on the Ice Age Farmer channel.
I very much welcome your thoughts — comment below. 🙏
Connect with me: on X @UnshadowedShow | Telegram | Discord
Support the broadcast: https://unshadowed.org/support
Excellent interview on a very relevant topic.
I took a soil microscopy course with a guy that is from one of the Hopi clans and he taught me a lot about advanced horticultural practices (more than the soil science books).
He gifted me three types of seeds traditionally grown by his people (Blue Corn, Red Amaranth and Black Sunflowers). I grow them in my garden every year and give thanks for the hard work of his ancestors in making those heirloom varieties the amazingly resilient and beautiful crops that they are today.
This interview and the way Michael Kotutwa talked about the inseparability of Hopi spirituality to agriculture reminds me of the teachings of another man that grew up in a region nearby (Martín Prechtel). He grew up on the rez but then moved to a Mayan village to learn their ancient agricultural and spiritual traditions (which are similarly braided and interwoven with each other as the Hopi way).
Have you heard of or read his book called “The Unlikely Peace at Cuchumaquic : The Parallel Lives of People as Plants: Keeping the Seeds Alive” ?
Here is an interview with the Martín (incase you or anyone else reading this is unfamiliar and you want to learn more):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=LW_ioWnguC4
—-
Here is an excerpt from the book (speaking to the wide spread phenomenon of modern peoples that have lost a connection to the earth, trees, crops and seeds, both physical and spiritual, that were once tended by their ancestors):
"The people in flesh and blood might remain after losing their seeds and stories, but they would not be the real people of the seed. The world is populated with them.
People who've lost their seeds. They are not bad useless people, but they are not real people until they refind their seeds. The real people they used to be, like the seed, have vanished from this visible dimension to hide in an inner world inside modern citified people. In some small never-looked-at place in the forgotten wilderness of their souls, invisible to the forces that would invade and take over, their indigenous seeds of culture and lifeways live exiled from their everyday consciousness. The entire world is now at this doorway. Seeds and spirits of real culture are things that not only can't be comprehended through television, but don't want to be on camera. This land of the forgotten wilderness cannot be photographed. Together in these times our real souls live a nomadic refugee existence hidden from the modern mind deep inside the wilderness of an unassailable inner dimension, living only in the ecstatic and feeing all objective study or voyeuristic scrutiny.
In the old stories when it was said the seeds would disappear, everybody knew this would happen. Everybody also knew what this meant: that the consciousness necessary for a real, natural world would end until the original seeds could surface again that could sprout once more in a better social climate more conducive to the true parallel natures of both humans and seeds.
Throughout the Highlands their culture of this kind of seed life and its ritual consciousness could have regenerated itself, and would have, if it had not been for the post-earthquake invasion of petroleum-dependent lifeways and their bankrupting credit systems, that promised "aid" to governments and private institutions operating in countries whose people were neither represented by their government nor understood as worthy by the world business community. So many crops and stores of fairly sustainable food of self-sufficient peoples in their own interdependent cultural groups, spiritual land bases, and ancient regional market systems had been lost, buried, burned, half-grown, or destroyed just enough by that quake so as to leave a vulnerable tear in the age-old fabric of Highland life through which foreign-fueled interests, both left and right, were able to saturate the people with a dependency on a top-heavy unnatural economy, that within only the eight years that followed this invasion of post-earthquake relief scams, practically all the rare squashes, corns, beans, cotton, etc., had literally disappeared from the land, market, and diet along with the stories, rituals, and lifestyle of the people they belonged to.
The great irony of course is that most all of the ancient strains of seeds lost in similarly troubled conditions worldwide were the living ancestors of the overly specialized nutritionally weak, genetically-tinkered-with varieties of seeds pushed onto the people by this modern monster petroleum economy agribusiness travesty.
These weaker chemically dependent nonnutritional seeds, like the modern chemically dependent people who unquestionably depend on them, have by their exclusive use banished into extinction both the vitality of all seeds and the vitality of rea human cultures. This is what has left modern people without a real origination point, why they never "belong" and are never truly "at home anywhere, having to export their unrootedness to the rest of the world.
In Guatemala, every Catholic, Protestant, and business "relief" operation opened stores that were touted as cooperatives, providing seeds on credit to create "debts" that could never be paid by manual farming, thereby once again indenturing the indigenous population against their own land.
As if that were not enough, along with the "new" seeds came previously unknown pesticides and chemical fertilization techniques that, while initially producing a lot of modified corn that all the people recognized as hollow, tasteless, and unsustaining, also within three years had made the land utterly devoid of any growing vitality. Its natural fallow regeneration capacity gone, the Indians said, "The land can't remember how to remake itself again." This forced anyone who didn't give up in disgust to have to continue to use the chemically dependent seeds and chem-icals, falling deeper into a debt to anonymous business interests and religions outside their village circles and story. Those who realized the insanity of pursuing this dependency early on, the farce of going into debt for pseudo food production, found themselves with hungry families to feed, with poisoned land that would now not even regrow its natural bush back in a way that could sustain even the wild greens, and wild animal food whose leaves and flesh comprised forty percent of their diet when in the original way it lay fallow, found themselves forced into buying and selling and hustling merchandise far away from home in the bigger cities.
Many, many migrated into a culturally foreign, overpopulated hodgepodge of poverty-ridden shantytowns of unrelated similarly displaced peoples working as grunt workers for a boss in some other place.
Like victims of an ancient spiritual and cultural shipwreck, we have been adrift for thousands of years, floating on people-centered rafts of provisional civilizations that have convinced themselves they are the real thing and the cutting edge of human evolution, while designating out true magical origins of deep small cultures as some dirty, half evolved, grunting, primitive past.
But no matter how far we've drifted away from those real indigenous shores, the spirits of our last happy, intact, indigenous ancestors from before we began to drift are effortlessly coursing right along with us.
Having merged with the vastness of the natural wild tossing sea we so fear to drown in, they follow each of us like a pod of giant sea turtles, their big sweet scaly heads thumping up under us, trying their best to get our attention and tow us home to our real selves, knocking on the hull of the lifeboat of today's assumed culture, while we drift along figuring that the anxiety of civilization's never-ending feeling of emergency is normal.
The seeds are here with us wherever we are, but we are never where we are, but always heading elsewhere to escape that feeling of never being where we are. We are never at home.
To find our seeds to plant new culture, we have to find a way to be quiet and feel welcome at home on earth. When we can find ways of being at home, our ancient seeds will be there with us and will have a place to resprout.”
- Martín Prechtel
(From “The Unlikely Peace at Cuchumaquic : The Parallel Lives of People as Plants: Keeping the Seeds Alive” )