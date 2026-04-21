The food crisis is accelerating -- it's time to grow food. Start now. In this video I'll share the cliff notes on how to rapidly position yourself to create abundant food for your family AND stand ready to equip your neighbors and community with what they'll need in six months time to do the same.

After 10+ years of survival gardening, here are the 5 must-do steps I recommend:



0:00 Intro

1:12 Start Now

2:23 Compost

4:03 Heirloom Seeds

7:01 Potatoes

8:29 Quail

12:28 GO GROW!



Start today. Grow food. Lead your community.