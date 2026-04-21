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Roy Batty's avatar
Roy Batty
Apr 21

Great point about Gabe Brown. If more farmers had done what he preaches (and Masanobu Fukuoka well before him; check out One Straw Revolution written back in 1975) then they would not be as frightened by the lack of LNG based fertilizers. I have used no fertilizer other than compost, and no pesticides (other than beer traps for slugs) for years, but so many farmers are stuck in the Monsanto-based loop of buying terminating seeds and all the attendant fake amendments that they require every year. Maybe the silver lining is that this crisis will wake a lot more people up to natural and regenerative farming. We can only hope that is the outcome.

Love your compost pile by the way.

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PandoraChaser
Apr 21

Mushrooms and microgreens are excellent space saving, high and fast yield, high value both nutritional/medicinal and financial food crops that people can also opt for and a high protein meat replacement source. Cruel as it may sound, indoor Guinea Pig farming would also provide meats without people aware of such production outdoors.

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