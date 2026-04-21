Go Grow: Leading Through the Food Crisis
5 essential steps to start now and be the leader your family and community need
The food crisis is accelerating -- it's time to grow food. Start now. In this video I'll share the cliff notes on how to rapidly position yourself to create abundant food for your family AND stand ready to equip your neighbors and community with what they'll need in six months time to do the same.
After 10+ years of survival gardening, here are the 5 must-do steps I recommend:
0:00 Intro
1:12 Start Now
2:23 Compost
4:03 Heirloom Seeds
7:01 Potatoes
8:29 Quail
12:28 GO GROW!
Start today. Grow food. Lead your community.
Great point about Gabe Brown. If more farmers had done what he preaches (and Masanobu Fukuoka well before him; check out One Straw Revolution written back in 1975) then they would not be as frightened by the lack of LNG based fertilizers. I have used no fertilizer other than compost, and no pesticides (other than beer traps for slugs) for years, but so many farmers are stuck in the Monsanto-based loop of buying terminating seeds and all the attendant fake amendments that they require every year. Maybe the silver lining is that this crisis will wake a lot more people up to natural and regenerative farming. We can only hope that is the outcome.
Love your compost pile by the way.
Mushrooms and microgreens are excellent space saving, high and fast yield, high value both nutritional/medicinal and financial food crops that people can also opt for and a high protein meat replacement source. Cruel as it may sound, indoor Guinea Pig farming would also provide meats without people aware of such production outdoors.