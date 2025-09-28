Global Emissions Surveillance & Digital Product Passports
How emissions surveillance, product passports, and carbon scoring are already reshaping food, farming, and freedom
Climate TRACE tracks emissions from over 660 million sources in near real-time. That data is already flowing into supply chains, digital product passports, and carbon scoring systems—enabling enforcement on farmers, landowners, and consumers. This video breaks down the architecture of control that’s already live.
For me, the biggest mystery of the OBAMA ERA was “what happened to Richard Sandor - and his CHICAGO CLIMATE EXCHANGE?'“
Rickie was one of the “Chicago Boys” responsible for bringing the Kenyan out of his hustle at the “Low Down Club” - and grooming him for his role as the first “trans-everything” CEO of the USA. Ultra-connected, involved in developing the first interest rate futures contracts, and much of the derivatives trading which lies at the heart of the ponzi scheme which western economies have become, he didn’t just have the POTUS’ ear - but his balls as well!
And CCX was his baby - “Once you price CO2 and put a price on it, you find, as you would with any other product, it tends to be rationed. We as a people on this planet have lived under the false concept that air and water were free. And we’ ve learned with a planet of 7 billion people, that we have to ration these precious goods. And the good old price system is the best way to do it”
So… why didn’t it come off? Competing ‘billionaire philanthropist’ quarrels? Tech issues? I could never quite put a finger on why Sandor didn’t get his ‘pay off’ for backing the Phony Pharoah. Until now. What Christian is describing is the ‘full spectrum dominance’ that carbon monopoly players needed to make the board fully functional. No escape, no loopholes.
In the aftermath of the CORONA CAPER, it’s now clear what the role of this part of the long-planned scam will be. With all the surveillance now in place, the Trimpfian vision of a Larry Ellison set loose to monitor every single detail of your lives is not a peek into the future, but the final nail in the coffin - of personal ‘liberties’ like freedom of movement, where to live, what to eat, wear or even think.
It’s not ‘around the corner’ - it’s here now. You’ll be made to pay for your own evisceration and replacement, in a world that makes “Logan’s Run” look like a libertarian holiday colony. Hoping for a place on this planet? “Carbon-based units need not apply!”
“We are all just prisoners here of our own device…” The Eagles