There is a coordinated push happening right now to replace traditional food with gene-edited, synthetic crops. At first it looks like normal business and innovation, but when you look closer you see something very different.



In this video Christian breaks down an admission from Corteva Catalyst’s Senior Director Mathias Müller. He openly explained how Big Ag plans to let small startups do the risky legwork on gene-edited crops so the big companies don’t have to take the heat, the liability, or the bad press if (when) things go wrong.



I also look at the real-world example he gave -- Pairwise -- and show how this pattern is repeating across multiple Corteva-backed companies. Former Monsanto and Syngenta executives are leading many of these “startups.”



This isn’t organic market progress, but rather a deliberate strategy to centralize control over our food supply while pushing the risks onto others.



Grow your own, my friends . . .

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