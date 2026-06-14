Gene Edited Crops: The WEF’s Back Door Agenda
How Big Ag is sneaking gene-edited crops in through the back door — and using startups as liability shields
There is a coordinated push happening right now to replace traditional food with gene-edited, synthetic crops. At first it looks like normal business and innovation, but when you look closer you see something very different.
In this video Christian breaks down an admission from Corteva Catalyst’s Senior Director Mathias Müller. He openly explained how Big Ag plans to let small startups do the risky legwork on gene-edited crops so the big companies don’t have to take the heat, the liability, or the bad press if (when) things go wrong.
I also look at the real-world example he gave -- Pairwise -- and show how this pattern is repeating across multiple Corteva-backed companies. Former Monsanto and Syngenta executives are leading many of these “startups.”
This isn’t organic market progress, but rather a deliberate strategy to centralize control over our food supply while pushing the risks onto others.
Grow your own, my friends . . .
I very much welcome your thoughts — comment below. 🙏
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I think we need to shine the light of facts about what exactly "gene edited crops" means.
I know there are hybrid versions of certain vegetables such as those created by the Burpee seeds company and others that sell hybrid vegetable seed varieties, but I am now understanding that "gene edited crops" is different than hybrid plant varieties.
Gene edited crop seeds are seeds for a completely new kind of "vegetable." What kinds of adverse effects on human health we have some knowledge and experience with as human food needs to be drawn upon and discussed and brought to light and awareness..
gmo was disgusting in the 90s but now that the agenda is /really/ rolling, it's more like disgusting¹⁰