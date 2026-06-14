UNSHADOWED (IAF)

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Jeannon Kralj's avatar
Jeannon Kralj
Jun 15

I think we need to shine the light of facts about what exactly "gene edited crops" means.

I know there are hybrid versions of certain vegetables such as those created by the Burpee seeds company and others that sell hybrid vegetable seed varieties, but I am now understanding that "gene edited crops" is different than hybrid plant varieties.

Gene edited crop seeds are seeds for a completely new kind of "vegetable." What kinds of adverse effects on human health we have some knowledge and experience with as human food needs to be drawn upon and discussed and brought to light and awareness..

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SomeDude's avatar
SomeDude
Jun 15Edited

gmo was disgusting in the 90s but now that the agenda is /really/ rolling, it's more like disgusting¹⁰

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