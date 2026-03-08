Food Wars 2026: Cyberattacks on Global Supply Chain
Ransomware hits Texas food distributor as Iranian hacker groups escalate threats
Cyberattacks are now hitting the food supply chain. Less than 24 hours after my warning about vulnerabilities in U.S. food distribution and production:
Qilin ransomware has hit Brothers Produce – Texas' largest fresh produce distributor supplying restaurants, schools, and military bases
Iranian hacker group Handala declares large-scale cyberattacks are incoming--and has already infiltrated a US bank and airport
UK experts rank cyber the #1 acute trigger for food system collapse
Jordan claims Iranian hackers attacked their national wheat silos.
Please share with anyone who eats food!
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Key phrase: “Iran as cover”
Perfect communist move. Starve everyone till they accept rations through the state