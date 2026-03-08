Cyberattacks are now hitting the food supply chain. Less than 24 hours after my warning about vulnerabilities in U.S. food distribution and production:

Qilin ransomware has hit Brothers Produce – Texas' largest fresh produce distributor supplying restaurants, schools, and military bases

Iranian hacker group Handala declares large-scale cyberattacks are incoming--and has already infiltrated a US bank and airport

UK experts rank cyber the #1 acute trigger for food system collapse

Jordan claims Iranian hackers attacked their national wheat silos.



Please share with anyone who eats food!



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