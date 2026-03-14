UNSHADOWED (IAF)

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Tessa Lena's avatar
Tessa Lena
Mar 14

I am very glad to see you again. Aaaand, on the subject matter, I did not intent my pre-COVID piece as an instructions manual for the technocrats :( https://tessa.substack.com/p/deprecating-free-will-a-future-we

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Gas Axe's avatar
Gas Axe
Mar 14

You warned of this years ago on telegram.

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