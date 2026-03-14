Food Vanishes Digitally - Iran's Hackers' Next Target: Supply Chain - Experts Warn
From Stryker Wipeout to Empty Grocery Shelves
Iran's Handala just wiped Stryker -- 200,000+ devices gone, global ops shut down in 79 countries -- and vowed "maximum chaos" is next. Imagine the same wiper hitting our just-in-time food distribution: shelves would run bare in days — even with food physically still there. The script is ready from CISA wargames, DHS advisories, media warnings, and Klaus Schwab's "makes COVID look like a minor blip. This crisis forces their "solution": tokenized supply chains tracking every coffee bean and fish fillet on the blockchain. Let’s talk about it.
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I am very glad to see you again. Aaaand, on the subject matter, I did not intent my pre-COVID piece as an instructions manual for the technocrats :( https://tessa.substack.com/p/deprecating-free-will-a-future-we
You warned of this years ago on telegram.