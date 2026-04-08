Food Rationing Warnings in Australia + Cyberattack Alerts - Time to Grow!
Start those victory gardens!
Australia’s mainstream media is now openly warning about food rationing. FBI/DHS alerts confirm Iranian-linked hackers are already targeting critical infrastructure--including the PLC systems that control water treatment, power, and municipal services--even as Sam Altman warns of a potential “world-shaking” cyber attack this year. The warnings are everywhere that engineered scarcity and crisis will be used to usher in the technocratic agenda -- and it's time to start growing food!
New DHS/FBI Advisory: https://www.ic3.gov/CSA/2026/260407.pdf
Australia 10 News on Food Rationing:
Hopi Dry Farmer:
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We are building an inoculated deep litter system (IDLS) no-smell pig pen. Layers of biochar, logs, wood chips, soil inoculated with Indigenous Microorganisms (IMO4), and green waste. Pigs have Extraordinary feed-to-gain ratio, provide meat and, essentially and often overlooked, cooking fat, for your family, all off of food waste from your kitchen, garden, and possibly free food waste from local restaurants as well. Besides the obvious pork and lard, also is the most potent soil and compost generator possible for your garden/farm: literally a “black gold” factory that composts in place the waste streams from pigs and composting organic matter into rich IMO4 soil!! In a very small footprint. Highly recommend.
Most vegetables have very few calories. Potatoes are an exception and will produce a decent yield in a backyard plot. I would also recommend backyard chickens or ducks and rabbits for urban and suburban dwellers, and if you have six acres or more then invest in small ruminants. Dairy goats will provide you with milk and meat. (Making cheese and yogurt is easy and can be stored in a freezer.) There are also sheep that were bred for dairy.