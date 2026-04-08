UNSHADOWED (IAF)

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Nathan Myers's avatar
Nathan Myers
14h

We are building an inoculated deep litter system (IDLS) no-smell pig pen. Layers of biochar, logs, wood chips, soil inoculated with Indigenous Microorganisms (IMO4), and green waste. Pigs have Extraordinary feed-to-gain ratio, provide meat and, essentially and often overlooked, cooking fat, for your family, all off of food waste from your kitchen, garden, and possibly free food waste from local restaurants as well. Besides the obvious pork and lard, also is the most potent soil and compost generator possible for your garden/farm: literally a “black gold” factory that composts in place the waste streams from pigs and composting organic matter into rich IMO4 soil!! In a very small footprint. Highly recommend.

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V. Dominique's avatar
V. Dominique
15h

Most vegetables have very few calories. Potatoes are an exception and will produce a decent yield in a backyard plot. I would also recommend backyard chickens or ducks and rabbits for urban and suburban dwellers, and if you have six acres or more then invest in small ruminants. Dairy goats will provide you with milk and meat. (Making cheese and yogurt is easy and can be stored in a freezer.) There are also sheep that were bred for dairy.

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