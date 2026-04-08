Australia’s mainstream media is now openly warning about food rationing. FBI/DHS alerts confirm Iranian-linked hackers are already targeting critical infrastructure--including the PLC systems that control water treatment, power, and municipal services--even as Sam Altman warns of a potential “world-shaking” cyber attack this year. The warnings are everywhere that engineered scarcity and crisis will be used to usher in the technocratic agenda -- and it's time to start growing food!

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New DHS/FBI Advisory: https://www.ic3.gov/CSA/2026/260407.pdf

Australia 10 News on Food Rationing:



Hopi Dry Farmer:

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