Fluoroquinolones: Prescribed Poisons
Mitochondrial Damage and the Silent Epidemic of FQAD
It’s time for some radical authenticity.
I was poisoned by an antibiotic called Levaquin (Levafloxacin). It is among the fluoroquinolone family, along with Bayer’s more widely recognized version, Cipro (Ciprofloxacin).
Millions of people are severely affected by these drugs, landing in wheelchairs, or unable to function, or dead. And yet so few have heard about them. So, let’s talk about it.
Obligatory disclaimer: I am not a doctor. I have, however, thrown my entire being for over three years into researching and understanding the mechanisms and nature of the damage from these drugs, because, in a very real sense, my life depends on it.
History and Mechanism
In 1962, Lesher et al. accidentally discovered nalidixic acid while synthesizing chloroquine, an antimalarial drug. Nalidixic acid became the first quinolone antibiotic, used primarily for UTIs1.
In 1977, scientists at Kyorin Pharmaceutical Company modified the quinolone structure by adding a fluorine atom at the C-6 position. This led to the creation of norfloxacin, the first fluoroquinolone (FQ)2. The addition of fluorine significantly improved the drug’s ability to penetrate bacterial cells and inhibit DNA gyrase and topoisomerase IV, enzymes essential for bacterial DNA replication and transcription3. This leads to DNA strand breaks and ultimately bacterial cell death.
This increase in power comes, however, at a price to human cells.
Collateral Damage: Tendons and Mitochondria
Human mitochondria contain similar DNA-processing enzymes. This makes them vulnerable to unintended “fluoroquinolone interference”4. This collateral damage takes two principal forms:
Tendon Damage:
FQs interfere with collagen synthesis and increase collagen degradation by up-regulating enzymes called matrix metalloproteinases (MMPs)5. This combination is especially potent and destructive to tendons, which are made mostly of type I collagen. This is why torn Achilles’ and other tendon injuries are well-documented side-effects of FQs (although the damage is body-wide)6.
Mitochondrial Damage
FQs impairs complexes I and IV of the mitochondrial electron transport chain (ETC)7. Damaged mitochondria produce less ATP — the fuel of the cell — and cause oxidative stress. Specifically, when they attempt to generate ATP, the broken ETC fails and spits out Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS)8. The ROS then damages the surrounding tissue: whether heart, neuron, muscle, liver, immune, or hair follicle.
Difficult to Diagnose
Because every cell in the human body contains mitochondria, with the exception of red blood cells, an individual who is affected by FQs, can present with symptoms across any number of systems.
Because only recently has research acknowledged this collateral damage, bestowing it the name of “Fluoroquinolone Associated Disability” (FQAD), very few physicians or even specialists are aware of this possibility. Symptoms may appear weeks to months after the FQ was taken, making the association difficult.
Thus, when a patient walks in (as I did) and complains of weak muscles, sore tendons, neuropathy, visual disturbances, cardiac arrhythmias, and insomnia, most doctors dismiss symptoms and say (as they did) either “this guy is crazy” or “this is way out of my wheelhouse.”
As a result, there is little to no data on just how many people have been damaged by these drugs. One can find numerous reports of celebrities or athletes dying or being injured by the antibiotic9.
Regulatory Warnings Ignored
There were, however, enough people who did suffer immediate reactions that regulators have been forced to issue warnings10:
In 2008, the FDA added a black box warning for risk of tendinitis and tendon rupture
In 2013, the FDA added a box warning for risk of irreversible peripheral neuropathy
In 2016, FDA announced that fluoroquinolones may cause “disabling and potentially permanent side effects” affecting the tendons, muscles, joints and nervous system. The agency said the drugs should not be used to treat certain types of “uncomplicated” infections.
In July 2018 the FDA issued new warnings that fluoroquinolones could cause dangerous drops in blood sugar and serious mental changes, and
In December 2018, the agency warned that the drugs can cause ruptures or tears of the aorta.
In 2024, the UK MRHA cautioned fluoroquinolones must only be prescribed when other antibiotics have failed, will not work because of antibiotic resistance, or are unsafe to use for an individual patient.11
Notwithstanding these advisories, FQs are still prescribed over 14 million times per year12.
Some patients may experience only a subset of effects, resulting in a misdiagnosis as Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS), fibromyalgia, neuropathy, anxiety, or many others13. And, until ICD10 went into use in the US in 2015, there wasn’t even a diagnosis code for FQAD. This further complicates the question of just how many people have been damaged.
But, given 14 million prescriptions a year, with some estimates of adverse reactions in 0.5-1.5% — and severe disabling effects (FQAD) in up to 0.1-0.3% — we can ballpark that up to patients experience 70,000–210,000 adverse reactions each year, and 14,000–42,000 people are permanently disabled by these drugs each year141516. Others put the estimate for severe effects at 3-5%, meaning potentially 420,000–700,000 Americans severely harmed (some permanently, some fatally) annually17.
And yet, Bayer’s Cipro and others continue to be prescribed every day, in many cases where safer drugs could suffice.
Susceptibility & Biological Terrain
Not everyone reacts the same to these drugs; lifestyle factors and terrain conditions influence how these molecules affect one’s system. A 2023 Baylor College of Medicine study looked at the effects of ciprofloxacin in mice:
Healthy control mice in the study suffered no notable aortic damage when they were given ciprofloxacin. But nearly 80% of the mice that had been fed a high-fat diet and given drugs to cause mild aortic disease developed severe aortic destruction when they were given Cipro, and 15% of them died after suffering an aortic rupture.
This suggests even small vulnerabilities can drastically increase the risk of a catastrophic outcome — and it’s not always clear in advance how a given patient might respond.
Conclusion
I’m not saying these drugs are inherently evil — they have saved lives where other drugs have failed — but the cost of their deployment in the human system is exorbitant. And given this, their use is entirely inappropriate in the vast majority of cases.
In some ideal reality, perhaps the medical system would self-correct. But, in our reality—or at least, in the meantime—I will do what I can, three years into my recovery, to spread the word. I will be following up with a post on recovery strategies.
Research and understand anything you put in your body — whether it’s a syringe or a pill.
Have you been affected by a fluoroquinolone antibiotic? Stay tuned for a post on recovery, and I’d love to hear your story. Comment below.
I very much welcome your thoughts — comment below. 🙏
While I have never taken this particular drug, I became extremely ill about a year after having my son.
What you described as symptoms are similar to what I had: severe muscle weakness so I could barely walk up any stairs, shortness of breath, trouble sleeping, severe pain and aches in joints and skin, rapid heartbeat, trouble with my blood sugar levels, sudden reactions to all kinds of foods, visual disturbances, and so forth.
My family doctor had no idea what was wrong with me so I was sent for ultra- sounds, blood tests, poked and probed and still no answers for my long list of ailments and illness.
It wasn’t until I saw a Naturopathic doctor that things began to make sense. After running a few tests (different from my regular doctor) I was diagnosed with severe dysbiosis. She couldn’t understand how I ended up in such terrible condition so suddenly.
Her treatments did help (natural herbal candida pills) and avoiding certain foods. In the meantime I was determined to get to the bottom of what had caused this. Well, this took me YEARS of researching everything and anything I could get my hands on.
Then I got my answer. The root of all this was the barrage of antibiotics that I had taken my whole life and definitely in the last few years before having my son. The one antibiotic that I have taken countless times orally, intravenously, and topically was Clindamycin. This is one of the worst antibiotics you can take because it is a broad spectrum antibiotic that essentially carpet bombs you, wiping out anything and everything in its path.
The path to recovery from this antibiotic takes a long time and chances are I will never fully recover the gut microbes that I lost.
What I have learned from basically experimenting on myself (and tracking results in journals) is the following:
1) Fasting is the most important thing you can do to heal and reset your gut. Intermittent fasting, and 24 hour or longer fasts too.
2) Stop eating man’s processed garbage food and eat REAL whole food (God’s food He created for us to eat).
3) Fresh air and exercise daily (no matter the weather) as we were created to move and be outside most of the day, not sitting in front of a screen in artificially lit rooms.
4) Go to bed long before midnight, listen to your body’s circadian rhythm.
5) Trust in the Lord that He can heal you if you just take the time to listen and have the faith that He will not forsake you no matter how dark and difficult things seem.
6) ALL HEALTH PROBLEMS BEGIN IN THE GUT! Cancer, heart disease, diabetes, etc. I learned this from Dr. Pradip Jamnadas, MD (please check out his chanel on Youtube!).
I don’t know about anyone else but as I kid I grew up in a time when my doctor prescribed antibiotics for EVERYTHING. I took so much antibiotics as a kid, it’s CRAZY I’m even still alive quite frankly. My mother didn’t know better, she trusted the Dr. and never questioned this protocol. I don’t blame her entirely, but looking back I can see that even from childhood my body is at a severe disadvantage and this is going to be an uphill battle for my health.
If anyone is familiar with The David Knight Show, his son was severely damaged with this drug. No mention of the black box warning from the doc or the pharmacist. pharmakeia is sorcery.
Thank you Christian.