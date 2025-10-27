Discussion about this post

Carolyn Dahl
While I have never taken this particular drug, I became extremely ill about a year after having my son.

What you described as symptoms are similar to what I had: severe muscle weakness so I could barely walk up any stairs, shortness of breath, trouble sleeping, severe pain and aches in joints and skin, rapid heartbeat, trouble with my blood sugar levels, sudden reactions to all kinds of foods, visual disturbances, and so forth.

My family doctor had no idea what was wrong with me so I was sent for ultra- sounds, blood tests, poked and probed and still no answers for my long list of ailments and illness.

It wasn’t until I saw a Naturopathic doctor that things began to make sense. After running a few tests (different from my regular doctor) I was diagnosed with severe dysbiosis. She couldn’t understand how I ended up in such terrible condition so suddenly.

Her treatments did help (natural herbal candida pills) and avoiding certain foods. In the meantime I was determined to get to the bottom of what had caused this. Well, this took me YEARS of researching everything and anything I could get my hands on.

Then I got my answer. The root of all this was the barrage of antibiotics that I had taken my whole life and definitely in the last few years before having my son. The one antibiotic that I have taken countless times orally, intravenously, and topically was Clindamycin. This is one of the worst antibiotics you can take because it is a broad spectrum antibiotic that essentially carpet bombs you, wiping out anything and everything in its path.

The path to recovery from this antibiotic takes a long time and chances are I will never fully recover the gut microbes that I lost.

What I have learned from basically experimenting on myself (and tracking results in journals) is the following:

1) Fasting is the most important thing you can do to heal and reset your gut. Intermittent fasting, and 24 hour or longer fasts too.

2) Stop eating man’s processed garbage food and eat REAL whole food (God’s food He created for us to eat).

3) Fresh air and exercise daily (no matter the weather) as we were created to move and be outside most of the day, not sitting in front of a screen in artificially lit rooms.

4) Go to bed long before midnight, listen to your body’s circadian rhythm.

5) Trust in the Lord that He can heal you if you just take the time to listen and have the faith that He will not forsake you no matter how dark and difficult things seem.

6) ALL HEALTH PROBLEMS BEGIN IN THE GUT! Cancer, heart disease, diabetes, etc. I learned this from Dr. Pradip Jamnadas, MD (please check out his chanel on Youtube!).

I don’t know about anyone else but as I kid I grew up in a time when my doctor prescribed antibiotics for EVERYTHING. I took so much antibiotics as a kid, it’s CRAZY I’m even still alive quite frankly. My mother didn’t know better, she trusted the Dr. and never questioned this protocol. I don’t blame her entirely, but looking back I can see that even from childhood my body is at a severe disadvantage and this is going to be an uphill battle for my health.

Chris Tompkins
If anyone is familiar with The David Knight Show, his son was severely damaged with this drug. No mention of the black box warning from the doc or the pharmacist. pharmakeia is sorcery.

Thank you Christian.

