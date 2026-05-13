UNSHADOWED (IAF)

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Mrs Ladybug's avatar
Mrs Ladybug
May 13

Huge problem in Saskatchewan this year is “two hundred year floods”. Where there should be fields, there are rivers and lakes, and many roads have collapsed and washed out. We’re considered The Breadbasket of Canada (and some say the world) because of the amount of wheat and lentils we produce. Last year’s fires caused this spring’s large amount of snow melt to just stay on the frozen surface and not be absorbed by the vegetation (since it’s dead). This summer upcoming heatwave is supposed to ramp up fires that didn’t die off over winter, so we’re in for another wild summer. It looks like it has already dried out in the far south… and fires have ramped up on the prairies while the floods continue elsewhere. Pretty bizarre.

There is so much going on here in terms of our basic freedoms being taken that I’ve hardly noticed the floods I’m directly affected by. It’s hard to know what to focus on when everything is a big deal.

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Commissioner777
May 14

I have 3200 acres of wheat in western Oklahoma. I didn’t harvest an acre because it never rained. I kept a bunch of hay from the year before or I would have to liquidate my cow herd.

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