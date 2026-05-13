Farmers Abandon Wheat Crop, Igniting Global Food Shortage Fears
Smallest US wheat crop since 1972 hits global supplies hard and drives higher prices for bread, meat, and dairy
Wheat futures explode after the USDA dropped a bombshell: 10.5+ million acres of U.S. wheat abandoned, marking the smallest American wheat crop since 1972. Hard Red Winter (the main bread wheat) is getting crushed, with production down sharply and futures limit-up.
Globally it's no better: major exporters like Australia (-17%), Argentina (-25%), Canada (-12%), and others are all down at once. The result? A tightening world supply that mainstream analysts say is now raising serious food shortage fears.
Why are farmers walking away from fields? Drought + skyrocketing diesel prices are making harvest uneconomical on millions of acres.
What does this means for you? Sharply higher prices for bread, pasta, flour, cereals, and baked goods are coming. It also pushes up livestock feed costs, which will drive higher meat, dairy, and egg prices in the months ahead.
Watch to learn more.
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Huge problem in Saskatchewan this year is “two hundred year floods”. Where there should be fields, there are rivers and lakes, and many roads have collapsed and washed out. We’re considered The Breadbasket of Canada (and some say the world) because of the amount of wheat and lentils we produce. Last year’s fires caused this spring’s large amount of snow melt to just stay on the frozen surface and not be absorbed by the vegetation (since it’s dead). This summer upcoming heatwave is supposed to ramp up fires that didn’t die off over winter, so we’re in for another wild summer. It looks like it has already dried out in the far south… and fires have ramped up on the prairies while the floods continue elsewhere. Pretty bizarre.
There is so much going on here in terms of our basic freedoms being taken that I’ve hardly noticed the floods I’m directly affected by. It’s hard to know what to focus on when everything is a big deal.
I have 3200 acres of wheat in western Oklahoma. I didn’t harvest an acre because it never rained. I kept a bunch of hay from the year before or I would have to liquidate my cow herd.