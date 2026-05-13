Wheat futures explode after the USDA dropped a bombshell: 10.5+ million acres of U.S. wheat abandoned, marking the smallest American wheat crop since 1972. Hard Red Winter (the main bread wheat) is getting crushed, with production down sharply and futures limit-up.



Globally it's no better: major exporters like Australia (-17%), Argentina (-25%), Canada (-12%), and others are all down at once. The result? A tightening world supply that mainstream analysts say is now raising serious food shortage fears.



Why are farmers walking away from fields? Drought + skyrocketing diesel prices are making harvest uneconomical on millions of acres.



What does this means for you? Sharply higher prices for bread, pasta, flour, cereals, and baked goods are coming. It also pushes up livestock feed costs, which will drive higher meat, dairy, and egg prices in the months ahead.



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