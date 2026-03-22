European nations are starting to ration fuel--even as barge captains report they are not allowed to unload fuel onto the European continent. The UN has called this energy crisis a wonderful "moment to accelerate the energy transition," and the very same people who drafted climate agendas are now running the handling of the energy crisis. The technocrats are advancing their agendas at a breakneck speed. Let's talk about it.

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