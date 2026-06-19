This week, the EU has voted to allow gene-edited foods in the food supply without labelling--eliminating consumer choice--and Syngenta has partnered with the Indian government's AI-based farming tools, as the agenda for gene-edited foods goes into hyperdrive. The technocrats are pushing to takeover the world food supply, with "no farmer left behind" -- it is the end of traditional farming and ranching. Christian breaks it down.

Share

I very much welcome your thoughts — comment below. 🙏