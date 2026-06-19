UNSHADOWED (IAF)

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Susie's avatar
Susie
Jun 19

Thank you, Christian, for the information. We all send wishes to you also, to Be Well.

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Dottie
Jun 20Edited

I am so bowled over from this article. I’m not a wimpy person and have endured much in life’s trials but this, what “ they” are trying to do to our food and supply of it, is nothing short of demonic and has left me trembling. I know the Lord so well after 48 yrs of walking with Him, leaning on Him and His loving kindness,

but this has put me on my knees in just the stage of evil we are at. In all my 80 yrs I have never seen such evil as I am confronted with daily now. Every days news is unprecedented as it grows exponentially worse. Our Jesus’ coming cannot be very far off.

So thank you Christian for your gut wrenching bravery to report such things as you have been esp regarding our food supply. God Bless and give you strength to continue on. And yes we will be hoarding every last one of this year’s crop of precious seeds.

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