The media is now confirming what we've warned for years: energy lockdowns, food rationing, grounded planes, and the rapid dismantling of modern life are here. The IEA just issued their “emergency” playbook, including reduced speed limits, work-from-home pushes…all straight out of the Absolute Zero blueprint. The long-planned agenda for total control is going live. Let's talk about it.

2021 Report on Absolute Zero agenda: (“Absolute Slavery”) can be found on Bitchute

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