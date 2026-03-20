Energy Armageddon Hits: Food Rationing & Lockdowns Begin
The scripted pivot to technocratic control is underway.
The media is now confirming what we've warned for years: energy lockdowns, food rationing, grounded planes, and the rapid dismantling of modern life are here. The IEA just issued their “emergency” playbook, including reduced speed limits, work-from-home pushes…all straight out of the Absolute Zero blueprint. The long-planned agenda for total control is going live. Let's talk about it.
2021 Report on Absolute Zero agenda: (“Absolute Slavery”) can be found on Bitchute
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Hey brother, I appreciate your insightful analysis of this unfolding engineered oil/energy/food crisis but I think we may have different views on nationalism.
Do you see nationalism and statism as something beneficial and worth perpetuating ? If so, why?
I am not interested in globalism nor global governance (and will actively sabotage and resist its implementation) but I feel the same way about nationalism and statism.
Democracy on the scale of a nationstate (if there ever was or could be such a thing) even in its most ideal format is is a system that involves the majority of a group of people telling the minority “we know what is best for you and we know better than you do how you should be spending your money, so give us some of your money or else we will take it by force and if you resist we will send armed thugs to collect, for your own good of course”.
Even if we are talking about some hypothetical unusually benevolent and well educated majority that really does know better than some hypothetical nasty, selfish and ignorant minority, threatening them to do as you say and taking their money at gun point is still morally wrong.
“Freedom” therefore would only and can only be perceived by a certain ratio of the population in a democracy (even in its most ideal fairy tale unrealistically fine tuned format) and thus it always results in (at the very least) a minority having to pay the price for the “freedom” of the majority with their slavery and subservience to a system that imposed its will upon them through the threat of violence. People have been so conditioned into a sort of Stockholm syndrome when it comes to government (especially in so-called “democratic” nations) where (through brainwashing and indoctrination processes lasting well over a decade, using mandated textbooks in public “schools”) in combination with a blitzkrieg of propaganda disseminated through state sponsored mass media and operation mockingbird type Hollywood Psyops, they become cheerleaders and defenders of their own oppressors and abusers. Always making excuses why we need the abusive system and telling people we should not just give up on our relationship with it because “this time will be different and big brother promised he won’t be so abusive in the future”.
If people want to line up and vote on who will rule over them, I wish them all the best with that, I am just not okay with those people declaring that because they want to be ruled over and told what to do and how to spend their money, that I should have to dedicate my time and energy to their goals. I just want to be left alone to plant my seeds, create some food forests, make my local community resilient and leave this little patch of earth a little bit more diverse and abundant than it was when I got here.
Freedom is not a consolatory prize that can be given to us to reward our obedience and capitulation to a system of violent coercion. It is not something that can be granted or provided to you by some government that wrote some thing on a piece of paper. Freedom is your birthright, and you either live it and embody it, or you allow yourself to be put in a mental cage by statists and other abusive institutions or individuals.
For more info on what I mean by that, read:
https://edwardslavsquat.substack.com/p/the-revolution-will-involve-fermented
I was not born a Canadian and you were not born an American (nor was anyone else born with any other statist regime based designation) we were born a human being (imbued by the Creator of all things with an unrepeatably unique and magnificently beautiful eternal essence that some call a “soul”) and then everything else was learned/programmed into you along the way.
The sociopolitical identities most of us have proudly described ourselves with were implanted in our minds by social engineers and these weapons of the mind have been very, Very effective in achieving their intended outcomes.
These trojan horses of the mind have been used to cajole millions into supporting imperialistic wars of exploitation as well as to carrot and stick Billions into putting experimental genome contaminating injections into their bodies.
I am talking about 5th generation warfare tactics that begin to target you from the first time you watch tv, read a newspaper, scroll around on a smart device in social media or attend a public school.
Make no mistake, these methods of mind control are weapons of mass destruction as there would be no wars if everyone refused to pick up a gun in the first place.
For more info on what I mean by that, read:
https://gavinmounsey.substack.com/p/implanted-sociopolitical-identities
Rather than nationalism I advocate for bioregionalism and planting the seeds for emergent cultures that draw strength from their reciprocal relationship with local watersheds, forests, soil and voluntary cooperation and collaboration with human community members.
For more info on what I mean by that, here is my article on designing Bio-Cultural Refugia
https://gavinmounsey.substack.com/p/designing-bio-cultural-refugia
Instead of swearing fealty to flags and institutions built on land theft and organized crime (aka taxation) we need to redefine our perception of wealth and realign our loyalty with our local community and ecology.
For more on that read:
https://gavinmounsey.substack.com/p/planting-the-cultural-seed-of-gift
Thanks in advance for your time and thanks for your continued work informing our human family and encouraging them to reconnect with the earth and cultivating food sovereignty.
The Great Reset is here. Total economic meltdown coming particularly with the Houthis now blocking the Red Sea. Rationing, lockdowns, UBI and digital currencies on the way. This is why Iran was attacked.