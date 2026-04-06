The same people who said “you’ll own nothing and be happy” are now running the response to the 2026 energy crisis. The IEA (whose boss chairs the WEF Energy Advisory Board) now has a public scoreboard tracking how governments are reacting: subsidies, tax cuts, flash loans in Australia, France, Spain and beyond.

It’s classic helicopter money…but that can’t last. You can print money. You can’t print food or kilowatt-hours.



Mark my words: next comes Digital Energy Relief Credits — programmable CBDC tokens in your digital ID wallet, good only for approved fuel, temporary, and tracked. Once those credits are scoped or geofenced? You’re living in a 15-minute city whether you like it or not.



The cure they’re offering is worse than the disease.



Start growing your own food. Build real resilience. Stay off the permission layer where you can.



And spread the word — this is happening in plain sight.

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(Find the IEA Tracker here.)

I very much welcome your thoughts — comment below. 🙏