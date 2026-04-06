UNSHADOWED (IAF)

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Pastor of Reality's avatar
Pastor of Reality
Apr 6

The energy crisis is just like the covid crisis....as Christian said: "the cure is worse than the disease." The Asch Conformity Test is a great example of the psychological stress being applied to get people to conform to an outcome that obviously goes against their own best interest. No me! I've never been good at staying inside the lines of the coloring book.

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Cindy Symington's avatar
Cindy Symington
Apr 6

"Stay off the permission layer."

... that should be a bumper sticker!

As always, thank you for keeping me informed.

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