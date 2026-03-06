Cyberattack on America's Food Supply: Hacked Tractors & Hidden Threats to Farms
U.S. Food Production's Cyber Vulnerabilities Among Warnings of Iran Retaliation
Experts and insiders are warning about a looming cyberattack on American critical infrastructure in retaliation for strikes in Iran. But it may not be the typical examples of the power grid or banks--food production is also highly vulnerable. The government has already been conducting tabletop exercises about what how such a cyberattack might cripple US farm activity. Christian breaks it down in this report.
Please share with anyone who eats food!
I very much welcome your thoughts — comment below. 🙏
Connect with me: on X @UnshadowedShow | On Telegram
If you value this work, consider subscribing or supporting me via Patreon.
Thanks for highlighting this increasingly likely potential for the predator plutocrat class to cripple the industrial food system (and likely blame it on Iran).
There is a long history of the goverment using food as a weapon here where I live. In modern times the methods have become more sophisticated and I have no doubt we have those robot tractors here as well which could now be hacked.
For those that are not familiar with how goverments here have weaponized food in the past:
A brief history of Food As A Weapon in Canada and the USA
Food is not just weaponized against competing nation states, it also used as a weapon of a war waged against everyday citizens by the government here in Canada:
“Canada’s RCMP Has Massacred All 400 Healthy Ostriches At Universal Ostrich Farm: “...Worst Sound I Have Ever Heard...I Will Never Be The Same.”
https://celiafarber.substack.com/p/canadas-rcmp-has-massacred-all-400
Many were appalled and surprised by the RCMP enforced Canada government funded mass slaughter of a farmer’s ostriches in BC and they think this type of tax payer funded atrocity and attack on local food systems is unprecedented.
I would like to remind everyone that using food as a weapon in warfare waged on local inhabitants is one of the favorite tactics of the statist regime of Canada (the federal government), the US government, the UK government and others.
Historically food was used as a weapon in Canada to engage in genocide for starving the original inhabitants and engage in land theft.
The destruction of cultural food systems wasn’t just a consequence of colonialism; it was intentionally planned. The separation between Indigenous Peoples and their cultural food systems was enforced through colonial policies like The Indian Act (1876), designed to seize Indigenous land (including their ancient food forests, which were clearcut for timber to perpetuate the British War Racket), obstruct traditional economic systems, and place bans on hunting, three sisters cultivation, seed sharing and potlatch ceremonies between communities.
In the past 150 years, Canada’s federal government has (*forcibly*) taken over the country’s agricultural land to mass-produce factory farmed chemical laced dairy, low quality gmo grain fed steroid/hormone laced beef, and GMO corn/soy, pushing that garbage food into stores and imposing barriers to the sources of nutrition that Indigenous folk sustained themselves with for centuries.
Obtaining traditional Indigenous food was also criminalized: seed saving, traditional food forest management (via controlled burns of underbrush), planting polyculture farm fields and hunting of traditional sources of animal based foods banned by law, forcing First Nation, Métis, and Inuit to starve or become dependent on settler food diets and assimilate.
Here is a quote from the first Prime Minister of Canada pertaining to his intent for the prairies. He funded mercenaries to mass slaughter buffalo as part of his intentional starvation policies in combination with paid murder squads to achieve his goals.
“We are looking anxiously for your report as to Indian titles both within Manitoba and without; and as to the best means of extinguishing [terminating] the Indian titles in the valley of Saskatchewan. We should take immediate steps to extinguish the Indian titles somewhere in the Fertile Belt in the valley of Saskatchewan, and open it for settlement. There will otherwise be an influx of squatters who will seize upon the most eligible positions and greatly disturb the symmetry [organization] of future surveys.”
- John Alexander Macdonald, 1870
One pertinent historical example (of many) which took place in North America was the intentional extermination of the vast majority of Buffalo that once roamed (and nourished) these lands. It was achieved via combination of US government and Canada government degrees, orders given by bloodthirsty military commanders, bounty put up by railroad barons (from the Union Pacific Railroad and Canadian Pacific Railway ) the actions of many degenerate settlers that worked in concert to exterminate most of the Buffalo in North America.
In the US, The United States government (and the oligarchs that stand behind and above it) wanted the land of the Indigenous peoples of Turtle Island and saw how connected they were to the Buffalo and thus encouraged the slaughter of the buffalo as a strategy to conquer the American plains “Indians”.
Generals William T. Sherman and Philip Sheridan believed if the soldiers could eradicate the Buffalo, the “Indians” would have no choice but to give up. This belief stemmed from General Sherman’s tactic during the Civil War take away anything essential for the survival of a people, and they will surrender—as long as the Buffalo roamed the Plains, so did the Indigenous peoples of Turtle Island—the two were symbiotic.
American General Phil Sheridan said, “Let them kill the buffalo until they are exterminated. Then your prairies can be covered with speckled cattle and the festive cowboy.. ..Kill every buffalo you can! Every buffalo dead is an Indian gone.”
How many cattle live in feedlots today?
14.7 million head;...All cattle and calves in the United States...totaled...93.8 million head on January 1, 2021.
How many bison were in the Midwest before Euro-American contact?
Estimates range from 30-100 million.
During the early 1880s, knowing of the dependence of the plains people on the Buffalo, whose migration had ended in 1879, John A. Macdonald (first prime minister of Canada) used a policy of deliberate starvation to force chiefs such as Big Bear to take treaty, while also imposing bureaucratic surveillance and control over the lives of treaty peoples through the Indian Act. In 1885, he completed the conquest of the plains through military force mass slaughtering buffalo and attacking the Métis and Plains Cree.
Macdonald declared twenty-seven bands to be in insurrection even though he knew that few First Nations were interested in violence. Innocent chiefs were arrested and imprisoned, while Aboriginal murderers were publicly executed at Battleford in contravention of the law of the time. The now conquered people were forcibly confined on reserves, banned from hunting, saving seed or tending the forest and were subject to an extralegal system of pass laws which prohibited them from leaving without a written pass from the Indian Agent. He then denied rations to the people trapped on reserve, resulting in a government-organized famine. As James Dascuk shows in his recent award-winning book, Clearing the Plains, these were deliberate acts of genocide organized by Macdonald so as to empty the plains to make them available for European resettlement.
At the close of the 18th century, there were between 30 and 60 million buffalo on the continent. By the time of this photograph ( https://archive.org/details/buffalo-slaughter ), that population was reduced to only 300 – 400 wild bison left.
For more info on how the suppression and mass slaughter of wild buffalo continues to this day in government funded programs at Yellowstone park, read:
https://gavinmounsey.substack.com/p/the-rise-of-anthropocentrism-bright?selection=0e2be8b2-03b1-498f-a591-fa41bd4c9d75&r=q2yay&utm_medium=ios
This time they are weaponizing food through genetic modification, oligarchs buying out all the seed companies, fascistic laws that prevent you from wild tending the forest, lacing your food with glyphosate and mass killings of farm animals like what just happened in BC under the guise of “public health”.
And now the potential for scaling up using food as a weapon on the population via cyber attacks creates a situation where we are even more vulnerable to false flags and attempts on the part of the predator oligarch class to starve those they consider to be useless eaters (you and me).
Make no mistake, this is statist regime and corporate warfare waged on you and me using food as a weapon.
In the west as colonial invaders sought to steal the land of the oak food forest tending people of what is now called California, a range of different tactics from overt mass murder, government funded (mercenaries paid per head) scalping of indigenous families to more nefarious methods to force inferior grain agriculture onto the food forest tending peoples.
For a clear view of what that looked like, I share an excerpt from Feed us with Trees, written by Elspeth Hay in my article which you can read via the link below :
https://gavinmounsey.substack.com/p/war-is-a-racketeering-operation?selection=6525e439-e5ec-4fdb-9760-46920768967f&r=q2yay&utm_medium=ios
If we do not learn from history we are doomed to repeat it.
Well my friends, you and I (and everyone else that is not a billionaire) are the new “redskins”.
Cultivate food sovereignty now or you will be at their mercy in the years ahead.
This is reason number 12 on the following list:
https://gavinmounsey.substack.com/p/26-reasons-you-should-start-a-garden?r=q2yay&utm_medium=ios
Keep up the great work.