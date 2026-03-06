Experts and insiders are warning about a looming cyberattack on American critical infrastructure in retaliation for strikes in Iran. But it may not be the typical examples of the power grid or banks--food production is also highly vulnerable. The government has already been conducting tabletop exercises about what how such a cyberattack might cripple US farm activity. Christian breaks it down in this report.



Please share with anyone who eats food!

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