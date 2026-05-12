A new study confirms live, infectious H5N1 is spreading through the air on California dairy farms — just as we're being flooded with hantavirus stories warning that "animals are dangerous."Meanwhile, major infrastructure moves are quietly falling into place: Ginkgo just spun out its biosecurity unit into Perimeter Systems with defense-tech money, Palantir secured massive USDA farm data access, and advanced tools to "adjudicate" virus origins are now in private hands.



Former CDC Director Robert Redfield has been warning this was coming for years. Australia ran rehearsals for the exact scenario. Walmart is staging pandemic plexiglass again. And enforcement precedents are already active.



I connect the dots on the full picture: surveillance, narrative control, capital positioning, and what it means for food sovereignty.



What are you seeing in your area? Links & sources below.

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Previous Reports Referenced:



Hantavirus blamed on climate change / the Zoonotic threat realized:

https://unshadowed.substack.com/p/hantavirus-blamed-on-climate-change



Fmr CDC Director says Bird Flu is real pandemic [2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/V0WC6lXclThg



Bird Flu: The Next Pandemic? [2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/85CxNYe1ijIa



The Planetary Bio surveillance grid:

https://unshadowed.substack.com/p/the-planetary-bio-surveillance-grid



UK's DEFRA Killing Chickens:

https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/01/05/uk-going-door-to-door-killing-chickens-bird-flu-as-cover-story/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/z50rUV4FNKuH



Thermal Drones Hunt French Farmers' Cattle

https://unshadowed.substack.com/p/thermal-drones-hunt-french-farmers



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New Study:

Surveillance on California dairy farms reveals multiple possible sources of H5N1 influenza virus transmission [2026]

https://journals.plos.org/plosbiology/article?id=10.1371/journal.pbio.3003761

I very much welcome your thoughts — comment below. 🙏