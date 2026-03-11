Biometric ID Required for Food for 800 Million People - Digital IDs Rolling Out
Forced to Scan Face/Fingerprint to Eat
800 million people—roughly 10% of the world's population—now require biometric identification just to receive their monthly food rations. Fingerprints or facial scans are NOW mandatory at India's fair price shops, as digital ID systems like BritCard and the EU's Digital Wallet are being rolled out to support the technocrat's goal of a fully tokenized, blockchain-tracked food supply chains.
How do we fight this agenda? Grow your own food. Know and support your farmer/rancher. Start a victory garden today!
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Hi Christian! Marjory Wildcraft here.
30 Fertilizer plants shut down in Europe. Ugh, trying to get you the image...
Michael Yon calling this a GigaFamine
GROW YOUR OWN FOOD
And if in the west or anywhere possible purchase bulk non perishables NOW to give yourself transition time...