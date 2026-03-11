UNSHADOWED (IAF)

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Marjory Wildcraft's avatar
Marjory Wildcraft
Mar 11

Hi Christian! Marjory Wildcraft here.

30 Fertilizer plants shut down in Europe. Ugh, trying to get you the image...

Michael Yon calling this a GigaFamine

GROW YOUR OWN FOOD

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1 reply by UNSHADOWED (IAF)
Thumbnail Green's avatar
Thumbnail Green
Mar 11

And if in the west or anywhere possible purchase bulk non perishables NOW to give yourself transition time...

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