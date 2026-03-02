UNSHADOWED (IAF)

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Gavin Mounsey's avatar
Gavin Mounsey
Mar 2Edited

Re: “This is why we must opt out of the technocratic system and build instead our sovereignty, our communities, and create real-world value. We must implement new systems that obviate the need for the technocrats and starve them of our most precious of resources: our time and attention. Where are you investing those today?”

Well said and good question brother.

Today I am investing my time and attention in the ancient living economy of the living earth (aka what I call “True Wealth”)

https://gavinmounsey.substack.com/p/true-wealth

At this time of year I invest my time and energy in that ancient living economy via germinating heirloom seeds I had saved from our garden and the forest (I describe details on that in the post linked above) and I also invest my time and energy in observing the stages of spring awakening of the forest so I can regeneratively forage for food and medicine.

For info on that, here are 26 things you can forage in the spring in 2026:

https://gavinmounsey.substack.com/p/26-spring-foods-to-forage-for-in

Lastly, I am investing my time and energy in cultivating health sovereignty in the kitchen by combining organic ingredients in fermented preserves like the one linked below that synergistically combine medicinal herbs and spices to create a probiotic rich medicinal grade condiment. This allows me to boycott corporate products while having interesting, nutritious and flavourful food.

My recipe for “7 Fold Flame Sriracha” (for one example) :

https://gavinmounsey.substack.com/p/7-fold-flame-sriracha

And for anyone looking for more motivation to boycott governments and corporations via a very simple act one can do at home here are 26 reasons you should start (or expand) a garden in 2026:

https://gavinmounsey.substack.com/p/26-reasons-you-should-start-a-garden

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Milissa Schidecker's avatar
Milissa Schidecker
Mar 2

They can track dogs, but cn't find missing children?

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