Moderna Founder Launches Aerial-spraying of RNA to Alter Gene Expression of Crops
mRNA for Plants?
Jul 19
UNSHADOWED
UNSHADOWED
"Daddy Trump" as the Dark Father
Archetypal Shift as a Window for Awareness
Jul 12
UNSHADOWED
UNSHADOWED
They Need to Wake Up Scared
... They Need to Wake Up ...
Jul 4
UNSHADOWED
UNSHADOWED
June 2025
Thank You for the Warm Welcome Back! 🙏
Thank you all for the warm welcome back!
Jun 25
UNSHADOWED
UNSHADOWED
What happened to Ice Age Farmer?
Many have been asking, “What happened to Ice Age Farmer?” It’s true that YouTube removed the channel, but that is only part of the story.
Jun 23
UNSHADOWED
UNSHADOWED
UNSHADOWED
Turning the "Omni-Crisis" into Healing
Jun 18
UNSHADOWED
UNSHADOWED
AI: Decoding the Psyop
AI is not what you think it is -- which is why you are allowing them to take it from you.
Jun 13
UNSHADOWED
UNSHADOWED
